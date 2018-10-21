At Stewart Beach on Saturday morning, there were at least a few people running along the shore with their dogs.
But only the dogs wearing harnesses were running search and rescue training exercises to test how good they were at finding missing people in beach environments.
“Tease her up,” Casey Citty called, as her dog Abigail, an Australian Shepherd, stopped chasing seagulls and rushed over to a ball cap that she had placed on the ground. The objective was simple, Citty explained: Smell the hat, find its owner.
Abi, after taking a sniff, took off over the dunes toward the Stewart Beach Pavilion, where volunteer Michael Lucero, who owned the hat, had hidden a few minutes before.
Citty and Abigail are part of a new potential partnership between the Galveston Police Department and Alpha Search and Recovery, a Houston-based volunteer group that uses dogs to find missing people, living and deceased. The organization, which helps law enforcement agencies with cases in Harris and Galveston counties, has the resources — trained canines, primarily — to help Galveston police officers find children who go missing from their parents at the beach.
The dogs wouldn’t be able to help with situations like what happened last week, when two children, ages 16 and 11, drowned. They’re not certified for finding bodies underwater. But Michelle Sollenberger, a detective with the police department, said the organization could fill a void the agency has when it comes to canines with specialized skills.
“The dogs the department has are multipurpose, but they’re mostly used for detecting narcotics,” she said. “Alpha’s dogs are trained on finding human remains and missing people, so my first thought when we started talking to them were the situations we have in the summer with large beach crowds.
“People go into the water and don’t realize how strong the current is and then they get out lost, several blocks away.”
Local law enforcement can spend hours tracking down lost children in those situations, which occur frequently during the summer, Sollenberger said. That’s why, on Saturday, about a dozen Alpha Search and Recovery canine handlers showed up to Stewart Beach to run training exercises with the department.
The dogs the handlers brought were certified trailing canines, meaning they were capable of smelling an object and tracking down who owns it, but they had never been tested on a beach.
Erin Sziy, an Alpha Search and Recovery handler who participates in the organization’s missing person operations with her dog, said the ocean provides an array of challenges that volunteers wouldn’t typically have to deal with in other environments.
“The tide takes a lot of the scent with it, and the weather changes a lot, too,” she said. “The wind is always challenging the dogs because it’s carrying a lot of smells back and forth. Then there’s also the fact that there are usually a lot of people at the beach.”
After the training at the beach was complete, the group would head over to the Galveston Police Department on 54th Street for human remains training. Just like with missing people, Alpha Search and Recovery might be able to fill a void in that regard as well, Sollenberger said.
During that exercise, a jar filled with soil that had been in contact with fluids from a decomposing human body was to be hidden in a vehicle. Then Alpha Search and Recovery dogs, trained to find cadavers, were to be let loose to find the vehicle the jar is in and alert their handlers.
“That’s beneficial to law enforcement because it’s similar to a narcotic dog alerting,” Sollenberger said. “If we believed a car had been used for transporting a body, but we didn’t have probable cause, then one of these dogs could come along and alert.”
The details of whether the police department can use the dogs haven’t been hammered out yet, Sollenberger said. But Saturday’s training, which she considered a job interview, of sorts, will allow the department to determine whether or not it can put the group and their dogs to use.
“I think as much as anything, Alpha doesn’t know what it can commit to,” she said. “They’ve never done the trailing type training down here on the beach, but they’re always willing to deploy if we need them.
“This gives us the chance to face time with the group and it gives the dogs and the handlers a chance to set up expectations and show what they’re capable of.”
