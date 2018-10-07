HITCHCOCK
The city of Hitchcock’s search for an administrator to lead it through difficult financial times might focus on the local director of economic development, a move that could further inflame residents who are attempting to remove Mayor Dorothy Childress from office.
The city commission since July has been searching for someone to fill a city administrator position, and Childress at a recent workshop suggested Sabrina Schwertner, executive director of the city’s Economic Development & Foreign Trade Zone, might be a good fit, Commissioner Monica Cantrell said.
Childress did not respond to a request for comment about the matter by deadline Friday, but the suggestion comes at a divisive time for the community of about 8,000 just north of Galveston Bay.
Several Hitchcock residents are pursuing a recall campaign against Childress because of what they’ve called a lack of transparency, mismanagement of funds and because of her decision to fire John Hamm, who had been chief of police.
Childress’ suggestion to hire Schwertner, who has long been seen as an ally to the mayor, is more evidence of a lack of transparency, said David Sauceda, one of the organizer’s behind the recall campaign.
“I’m concerned that an appointed post might not get the change that most are looking for to better our city’s transparency,” Sauceda said.
City officials should, instead, take applications for the position and consider everyone, Sauceda said.
Childress, when she suggested naming Schwertner the city’s administrator, cited potential savings as a reason to do so, Cantrell said.
After a year of financial cutbacks, including a hiring freeze, the commissioners approved a balanced 2019 general fund budget that includes about $3.59 million in revenues and expenses, City Secretary Lucy Dieringer said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
The new fiscal year, which reflects a 21 percent reduction in expenses compared to 2017, began Oct. 1, officials said.
City officials in March had voted to cut operating expenses by $860,000 to keep the city out of the red.
However, city officials are still monitoring economic conditions.
Childress told the commission that rather than pay for an entirely new position, maybe they could work out an agreement to split Schwertner’s salary with the Economic Development Corp., Cantrell said.
But Schwertner’s role in pushing a plan to turn the area along the south side of FM 2004 into an industrial corridor has inspired some resistance from residents.
Opponents of the plan said they don’t want chemical plants moving into the area and that heavy industrial development would undermine quality of life for people living along FM 2004.
Childress previously told The Daily News the whole process for selecting a city administrator, including drafting a job description, posting advertisements and conducting the search, could take months.
The commission has not yet suggested a salary for the new post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.