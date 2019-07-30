Artist Boat Coastal Heritage Preserve has been selected to receive a $10,000 grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife as part of the agency’s 2019 Texas Birding Classic, held April 15 to May 15 across the state.
The team that won the statewide weeklong tournament, Colluding Curlews, won the honor of choosing an approved project for its $10,000 donation and chose Artist Boat’s preserve on Galveston Island.
Artist Boat plans to use the $10,000 to help fund the purchase of 75 acres in the Anchor Bay tract on the bay side of the island. The acreage will be added and managed as part of the preserve.
“This project will conserve foraging, roosting and wintering habitats used by numerous coastal-dependent and migratory bird species, including federal and state threatened species,” Artist Boat said.
The Coastal Heritage Preserve comprises 669 acres Artist Boat acquired for preservation on the West End of the island. Artist Boat’s goal is to acquire 1,400 acres with a contiguous bay-to-beach corridor to be used for education and conservation purposes in perpetuity.
Colluding Curlews, a team of three birders sponsored by Baker Barges, identified 357 bird species from April 18 to 23. The birding tournament each year offers opportunities for winners to choose approved projects to receive their prize money.
Smaller grants went to Quintana Beach in Brazoria County and the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge in Chambers County as well as seven other projects around the state. The $10,000 prize awarded to Artist Boat was the largest single grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.