GALVESTON
The five-member Galveston Housing Authority Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously elected Melvin Williams as chairman.
Williams has served on the housing authority's board since 2017.
"It's humbling to know that your colleagues trust you for this position," Williams said. "I take this very serious, fortunately we don't have the problems we had eight or nine years ago."
He replaces Irwin "Buddy" Herz, who has served as the board's chairman since 2012.
Herz's and board member Ann Masel's terms expired in June.
Herz's term began amid a forceful community opposition against the rebuilding of public housing torn down after Hurricane Ike, which struck in 2008. He was appointed by former Mayor Lewis Rosen, who ran on a campaign promising to block the rebuilding of public housing.
Efforts to stop rebuilding mostly ended after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development threatened to take back hurricane recovery money awarded to the city after Ike.
Herz's tenure saw the completion of two mixed-income housing developments of the sites of former public housing developments, though hundreds of public housing units still remain unbuilt.
Williams is a former chairman of the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees and is the executive director of the Galveston County Community Council.
J.T. Edwards was elected vice chairman of the housing authority board. Edwards has served on the board since 2012.
Board members are appointed by Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough. The other board members are Raymond Turner, William Ansell and Gregory Garrison.
