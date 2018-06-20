GALVESTON
Galveston voters over the next two years may be asked to decide as many as four key questions, including the fates of seawall parking fees and an economic development sales tax managed by the Industrial Development Corp., Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Another proposition might ask voters to decide how to reform the police pension plan, if the pension board and city can’t reach an agreement, Yarbrough said. Still others would seek to change the city charter in ways meant to make government run more smoothly, he said.
SEAWALL PARKING
Parking fees along Seawall Boulevard are set to sunset in July of 2020, Yarbrough said. Voters approved charging the fees in 2011 and the city began collecting money in 2013. The referendum authorizing the fees also called for a sunset vote seven years after the program began, Yarbrough said.
City staff and the mayor anticipate a vote on the issue before May 2019, Yarbrough said.
“It’s running smoothly now,” Yarbrough said. “A lot of the money is being used to maintain the restrooms. We’re putting a plan together now of how it’s going to be used and how it’s going to be charged.”
Yarbrough said he hoped to have the initiative on a ballot soon, in part so that if it failed the city would have time for another go before the sunset deadline.
CHARTER CHANGES
City staffers have been working on charter changes they argue would allow the city to work more efficiently and weed out some outdated language, Yarbrough said.
One of the proposals, for instance, could include raising the city manager’s spending limit of $15,000, which is lower than the park board director’s or port director’s limits, he said.
“He can’t replace a police car if it’s wrecked tomorrow, we’d have to wait until the next council meeting,” Yarbrough said. “It slows us down with the old hamstrings we got in there.”
SALES TAX
State law allows cities to vote to impose an additional sales tax to be used for special circumstances, such as economic development, he said.
City voters approved the 20-year tax in 2008 so it doesn’t expire until 2028, Yarbrough said. But the city might choose to put it out for a vote again to extend it an additional 20 years after 2028, he said.
Planning for projects paid for by the sales taxes extend out several years in advance, so the city council wants to know whether the funds will be available early, Yarbrough said.
“This is a little preemptive strike that may or may not go on the ballot soon,” Yarbrough said.
Any use of the sales tax must be approved by the Industrial Development Corp., a council-appointed board that oversees the revenue. The group’s recommendations finally must be approved by the council.
Voters could also choose to restructure the broad categories governing how the tax revenue can be spent. Now, the spending can be used on beach remediation, economic development, parks and infrastructure. A new structure, for example, might do away with the infrastructure category and funnel that money into economic development, funds from which could possibly be used by the port, Yarbrough said.
Regardless of whether voters accepted the proposal, the tax will still be imposed until 2028, he said.
POLICE PENSION
Voters could have the final say in resolving police pension issues if the city and police pension board can’t come to an agreement about how to reform the plan, Yarbrough said.
The city is still waiting on an analysis of the plan from an independent actuary before making any real decisions, Yarbrough said. City officials will begin discussions with the board of the Galveston Employee’s Retirement Plan for Police once they have the analysis.
If the two can’t reach a good-faith agreement, voters could be asked to decide, Yarbrough said.
Municipal elections can be held in November and May and must be sent to voters with a majority vote from the city council.
