GALVESTON
A bit of rain and some wind didn’t dampen the fun for participants and attendees of Galveston’s Turkey Bowl — a longtime tradition.
The 46th Annual Tiernan Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving football game was held Thursday at Rosenberg Renaissance Zone of Adoue Park, 12th and Winnie streets. The annual game attracted more than 40 spectators and players who celebrated Thanksgiving morning together.
On the gridiron, the yellow and red teams looked like a rainbow of colors, donning their favorite college and NFL teams, including Prairie View A&M University, the University of Texas, Notre Dame University, Columbia University, the University of Iowa, a classic Troy Aikman jersey, a J.J. Watt Texans jersey, and a New England Patriots T-shirt.
The sidelines attracted cheerleaders wearing mums and antlers, including a first-time spectator, Lilly Westerman.
“We came here from Dallas to visit my grandparents and take part in the game,” Westerman said. “I’ve been coming to Galveston all my life, but this is my first time at the game. I’m hoping to see my brother get tackled.”
Westerman was joined by her grandmother, who has been a fixture on the sidelines since the fourth Turkey Bowl.
“I was born on the island and voted homecoming queen back in the day,” Ann Anderson said. “This is a great tradition. People come from all over the country to be here.”
The first Turkey Bowl was inspired by a family tradition in Pennsylvania and imported to Galveston in 1976.
“We began the tradition back in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, where I grew up,” Kathy Tiernan said. “I would come home from college at Pennsylvania State and people would join us. I came to Galveston in 1975, but we would not hold the first Turkey Bowl in 1976 when I had some work friends join.”
The name “Turkey Bowl” was coined by Tiernan’s father, Tom Tiernan, during the first game in 1976.
“It is always a fun time to come out and take part in the tradition,” Tiernan said. “It is in front of a loving crowd and everybody can get involved.”
Each Turkey Bowl begins with a circle where everybody shares something to be grateful about. Once the game begins, the rules are changed to “Tiernan Rules.” In this type of football, the offense gets four downs to get to midfield, and an additional four if you cross midfield. Both kids and adults take part in the game.
At half-time, all rivalries were set aside as all in attendance joined together for a picture, which has been a tradition since the beginning.
“It is fun to compete, but this is about coming together and making new friends,” Tiernan said. “We always have kids who see us play and join, many who have become regulars in the game. We have some who have taken part come all the way from California or Boston to play each year.”
The yellow team edged the red team, winning 2 to 1 in a back-and-forth game full of interceptions.
After the game, participants were given certificates, proclaiming them a “true turkey.” Several awards were given to those who made their mark on the game. Paul Cantu, a visitor from Lubbock was awarded “catch of the day;” Avery Gutierrez was given “pass of the day;” Nays Sahba was awarded “tag of the day;” and speedy Ball High School senior Eriah Bachman was awarded “run of the day.”
“It is an absolute joy to see the look on the kids’ faces,” Tiernan said. “We have seen three generations now that come back each year and make it their own tradition.”
