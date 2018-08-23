LA MARQUE
Adria Wilson had been home schooling two of her children for nearly five years before she got the idea in June to start a group through which home-schooled students could get together and learn at the public library.
Other home-school groups and organizations in the area were either out of her price range or didn’t provide the atmosphere she was looking for, said Wilson, who is home schooling her two youngest daughters, ages 12 and 13. So, she decided to turn her casual use of the public library’s resources into something more formal — a monthly meet-up group for area home schoolers called Living is Learning.
It’s a free support group where home-schooled children can socialize, present assigned projects and teach the other students about what they’ve been learning at home while local parents trade teaching tips and curriculum ideas.
“The group we started was just really for kids being able to get together and show off what their talents are,” Wilson said. “It’s turning into something bigger than I thought. I knew we needed a group but I didn’t know that I would be the one who started it.”
Fast forward three months and Wilson’s Living is Learning group, like other home-school groups around the state, is beginning to take off. The first time everyone met at the library, about five children and their parents showed up, Wilson said. Last week — the group’s third meeting — there were nearly 20 students, she said.
“We started a little Facebook page this summer with about 10 people,” she said. “Now, we’re up to more than 30, and the members aren’t even all from La Marque.”
This kind of enthusiasm for so-called home-school support groups isn’t unusual, according to Stephen Howsley, a public policy analyst for the Texas Home School Coalition. As the number of home-schooled students in Texas grows, so do community groups that provide social and group-education outlets.
“We’re seeing them pop up more and more across the state,” he said. “Home schooling in general is getting more popular and so are the groups that serve the students. We currently have 346 groups that we partner with — that’s the largest amount that I can remember.”
There is no official count of home-schooled students in Texas and support groups aren’t required to register with any of the various nonprofit agencies like the Texas Home School Coalition that serve as resources for parents (Wilson’s group isn’t registered, for example). Still, the coalition estimates there are more than 350,000 home-schooled students in the state in 2018 and hundreds of groups.
The groups give the students the opportunity to take part in activities they might find at a typical public or private school, Howsley said.
“The biggest thing they provide is community,” he said. “With home school, because of the nature of what it is — educating at home — it can be easy to be by yourself a lot. These groups provide the community and socialization that many parents want their kids to have. More practically, a lot of home-school parents have backgrounds in specialized subjects that they can use to teach the students in the groups.”
That’s part of the idea behind the Galveston Homeschool Performing Arts Co-op, one of the several official organizations that provide weekly activities to home-schooled students in the area. The co-op is more of a formal school than Wilson’s new group — it charges tuition and has full-time teachers, for example — and it taps into the skills of its parents to teach students interested in choir, band and theater.
“We ask parents about their skills and experience and assign people to teach as needed,” Darlene Smith, the co-op’s director, said. “Our goal is to provide the group experience. Most home-schooling families don’t have enough kids to provide an orchestra or a band environment. We give them the opportunity to be part of a team and do something they can’t do alone.”
