Black artists showed off their talents at the inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk and Stroll in Galveston on Saturday.
The event, which featured displays of painting, sculpture and fashion celebrating Black culture and heritage, also included live music, food and vendors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.