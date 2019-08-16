Artist Boat, the Galveston-based environmental education and land preservation nonprofit, has found a permanent home on the island's West End, adjacent to the group’s Coastal Heritage Preserve, the group said this week.
The group has purchased property at 13330 Settegast Road, Executive Director Karla Klay announced Thursday.
The property includes a house for Artist Boat offices and acreage to add to 669 acres of coastal prairie the group has secured for conservation and education purposes.
An additional 75 acres of land at Anchor Bay is pending purchase by Artist Boat with a recent grant from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Klay said. Artist Boat will have to raise $350,000 in matching dollars for the $1 million grant.
Artist Boat lost its longtime home at the corner of 27th Street and Avenue O in Galveston at the end of last year when a zoning overlay was revoked that had allowed the nonprofit to lease a building in the residentially zoned neighborhood. The organization moved to a leased commercial property on 61st Street in March.
Having the headquarters at the site of the Coastal Heritage Preserve will make room for kayak storage and other operational needs nearby or right at hand, the group said.
Other structures on the Coastal Heritage Preserve include a bird observatory, a greenhouse, an outdoor classroom pavilion and a few small storage units. Most of the land remains open in its natural state.
Artist Boat will continue to operate out of its 61st Street location until all state and city occupancy requirements are met at the new property, the group said.
