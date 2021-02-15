GALVESTON
Cities, churches and shelters across Galveston County were scrambling Monday to create safe places for homeless people and residents without power after state regulators throttled back electricity in effort to manage a demand spike driven by an unprecedented winter storm.
To manage demand, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s grid, called for rolling blackouts that made power service spotty all over the county and plunged most of Galveston Island into the dark.
Shelters had opened up for people seeking warmth over the weekend, but with more cold weather expected, many were getting desperate for power to return.
Some attempting to provide assistance said the situation was trending into matters of life and death.
The coldest temperatures were expected Tuesday, said Jeff Evans, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“For the most part, we’re done with the falling snow and ice for coastal counties,” Evans said.
Monday night brought freezing rain and snow that made the roads dangerous to travel. On Tuesday, people should be more concerned about the temperatures than precipitation, he said.
“Those really, really cold temperatures are going to be the big problem, as well as the power outages,” Evans said.
League City officials were working Monday to find a place to set up a warming center for people needing to escape the cold but hadn’t done so by early afternoon.
Texas City officials said Monday they might open a warming station for people with medical conditions but hadn’t made a decision to do so.
The city of Galveston before the storm had opted to provide manpower and materials to the island shelters, Mayor Craig Brown said.
On Monday, finding a place to put people became the obstacle to creating a warming center, Brown said.
“The issue becomes manpower and finding a facility that has electricity to do that,” Brown said.
Galveston Central Church, 3308 Ave. O 1/2, had opened its doors to people who need shelter from the freezing cold. COVID-19 restrictions had made it difficult for some to find warmth, with shelters restricted on how many people they could accept.
More than 20 people slept inside the church Sunday night, Michael Gienger, the church pastor, said. The church could accommodate 40, he said.
“It’s life or death,” Gienger said. “Folks are outside in the weather below freezing temperature. Galveston has a huge housing problem. It’s in these cold weather moments or hurricane moments that we see these disparities so acutely.”
Like most of the island, the church lost power, Gienger said. Volunteers can cook hot meals on a gas stove, but shelter guests won’t have heat, he said.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County had filled up over the weekend and also lost power Monday morning, spokeswoman Holly McDonald said.
“It’s a very difficult situation because now we’ve got all these people and there’s not really a place to relocate them,” McDonald said. “There’s not really much more that we can do especially now that we don’t have power.”
COVID-19 has made it more difficult for shelters to provide space for people because those guests have to be spaced out in social distancing protocols, McDonald said.
Power companies were warning Monday of continued statewide power outages because of mandated power restrictions.
The weather will stay cold most of the week, Evans said. Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day, but temperatures will cycle between the 30s and 40s and the 10s and 20s, Evans said.
