Vernon Hale knows he’s facing some long historical odds.
Soon after he was hired as the new chief of the Galveston Police Department, he learned he was just the third outside chief in the department’s history.
Most of the others had come up through the ranks of the Galveston department.
That was true for Rick Boyle, the man Hale replaced. It was true for Henry Porretto, who Boyle replaced.
History hasn’t been kind to the outsiders. On average, they lasted 18 months, he said.
He’s aiming to stay longer.
Six months into his tenure, Hale — who previously was an assistant chief with the Dallas Police Department — has tried to get to know Galveston and to be known to its people, he said. He spent the first 90 days on what he called a “listening tour.”
“Obviously, going from a deputy chief at a large organization and becoming a chief executive, there’s going be a learning curve,” he said. “That’s why I chose to take those first 90 days on a listening tour, so I could take those 90 days and listen to folks and not try to a make bunch of assumptions.”
He goes to community meetings. He was grand marshal of the city’s Juneteenth parade. He attends service at a different church each Sunday, he said.
In his free time, he visits the city’s recreational centers and meets the children there. On Father’s Day, with none of his own children around, he took a group of children from a low-income apartment complex to the movies.
Friday, Hale was on Tiki Island with other high-ranking Galveston police officers for a monthly breakfast with the local clergy.
“Anywhere I’ve been invited I try to attend,” he said.
Hale’s also online.
Frequently since he began, he’s posted on his Twitter account. He’s used it to highlight community events and department activities and to get some advice about the fish he catches near his house on Galveston’s West End.
He has also, at times, used his account to announce arrests made in drug raids around the island.
That kind of online outreach has a purpose, he said. The drug arrests are frequently started by tips and acknowledging when one leads to an arrest might encourage more.
His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.
“When Hale came in, he was very gung-ho, I think people noticed that,” said Lilly Van Johnson Jones, an island resident who runs Galveston Island Crime Watch, a social media page.
That wasn’t an indictment of other past chiefs, Johnson Jones said. But she thought people did appreciate when the chief acknowledged their concerns, she said.
“I think that it makes people hopeful,” she said.
Statistically, crime in Galveston has gone down in the past 10 years, more or less mirroring national trends in crime rates.
Hale’s early tenure hasn’t been without challenges. In February, just weeks after he was sworn in, a Galveston Police Department officer was arrested and charged over allegations he helped protect local drug dealers by using information and equipment from the department.
More recently, a police officer shot and killed an 18-year-old man as he tried to run from a traffic stop.
Both incidents are still under investigation.
Hale’s response to the arrest of the officer accused of protecting drug dealers drew high marks from Johnson, and from city hall. City Manager Brian Maxwell said he expected to give Hale good reviews at an upcoming six-month evaluation.
“All indicators point to outstanding performance,” Maxwell said. “He’s a natural. It’s his thing. He’s probably one of the most engaged and most reachable chiefs we’ve had.”
Hale said one of the most frequent things he hears is that people want to see more police outside of their vehicles and in their neighborhoods.
He’s working on a plan for that and has encouraged his officers to engage with people when they can, he said.
If he can manage to get foot patrols going again, he’d like to join his officers on the street, he said.
“I haven’t knocked on doors yet,” he said. “I’ve been planning to do some foot patrols. Maybe once things get settled down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.