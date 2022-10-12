LEAGUE CITY
Local sleuths have identified the owner of a purse dating back to the 1950s found during renovations of the League City School. They solved a mystery and got a surprise — the purse belonged to the mother-in-law of League City Councilman Justin Hicks.
The purse, which a construction worker found during renovations for the League City Community Center, belonged to Beverly Williams, a former League City school student who died in 2016 from cancer.
“I really wish my mom was here to see this,” Rhonda Dohr said as she delicately flipped through her mother's photographs from the purse Wednesday.
Dohr is one of Williams' nine children.
“I can tell you that is the smallest purse she has ever carried in her life,” Dohr said.
It was hidden under the floorboards of the stage in the gymnasium of the building, Richard Lewis, vice president of the League City Historical Society, said.
Williams probably would have been 14 or 15 years old when the purse went under the floorboards. And although much of the mystery has been solved, no one knows why, or whether, she hid it herself.
“I looked through some of the photographs and could tell how old some of the photographs were, Armando Rodriguez, the construction worker who found the purse, said. “It looked so fragile. I just wanted it out of my hands.”
Based on its contents, the purse probably had been there since about 1959, more than 60 years, Lewis said.
“This purse is like a time capsule,” Lewis said.
League City School, 400 S. Kansas Ave., dates back to 1873 when students learned in a one-room cabin, first known as Clear Creek School House.
By 1912, a new two-story building was built to house more students, but that building was demolished shortly after the second story of the school collapsed in 1938.
Then, the League City School building was built, and has been standing since 1938.
The contents of the purse included a wallet with 16 photographs, a calendar the size of a photograph, three pencils, two handkerchiefs, a cuticle nail file and a comb.
The calendar was flipped to April, Lewis said.
“There was no money in the wallet,” Lewis said. “It was more of a picture book with other contents inside, like personal notes and a civil defense training card.”
Civil defense, which was mandatory for school students in the 1950s, was meant to prepare citizens for natural disasters and nuclear war. School students would participate in "duck and cover" drills in school as a part of civil defense training, Lewis said.
The League City Historical Society was tasked with finding the owner of the purse, Lewis said.
“It was an amateur genealogist that initially reached out to me,” Lewis said. "She said that she found the family of whom the purse belonged to and that they had nine children.”
“When we finally got one of the daughters on the phone, she immediately wept when asking me about her mother,” Lewis said.
That daughter is Deborah Hicks, wife of League City Councilman Justin Hicks, who just months before voted in favor of the renovations of the League City School building at a council meeting, Sarah Osborne, a spokeswoman for the city said.
“It is amazing how this story has really come full circle,” Lewis said.
Without that vote, he said, the renovations of the building and the discovery of the purse likely would not have been found.
“It really makes you think about the way that we store our personal belongings and stories nowadays,” Lewis said. “Everything is digital now. Having discoveries like this in the future will be much less common.”
The League City Historical Society is dedicating its next meeting to talk about the purse, the history of the school, and the process of finding Beverly Williams’ family.
That meeting will be held 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the one-room schoolhouse museum in League City, 210 N. Kansas Ave.
