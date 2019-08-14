It’s not surprising the photo of Donald Neely being led down a Galveston street went viral last week.
The images, and the subsequent conversations about the details behind Neely’s arrest, touched on many of the issues at the forefront of American politics — including racial divides, the role of police and deficiencies in providing mental health care.
It’s also not surprising then that there’s also been a trend among the people speaking up about or speaking out about Neely’s treatment: they’re running for office.
Adrienne Bell, a Democrat running for Texas’ 14th Congressional District, was among the first people to bring widespread attention to one photo after sharing it on her campaign Facebook page. Her post was shared 63,000 times on Facebook, and some news organizations incorrectly reported Bell had taken the photo.
Melissa Morris, Neely’s criminal defense attorney, is a candidate for a state Senate seat in Houston. (Morris also is a friend of Neely’s family and told The Daily News she was contacted about his arrest before his story gained worldwide attention.)
Beto O’Rourke‘s campaign, though largely focused lately on the mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, also tweeted about Neely’s arrest.
It remains to be seen whether Neely’s arrest and the strong feelings it elicited will resonate as a campaign issue, said Susan Criss, a Democrat running for state Senate District 11 who has attended community meetings organized in Galveston over the past week.
Criss, a former district court judge and a defense attorney, said she would have been talking about such issues anyway.
“That’s an issue that’s important to me whether I’m running for office or not,” Criss said. “The politics of it is that if the laws that are passed and the resources are passed, we’d have more resources for the mentally ill.”
IF THEY MEET, THE PEOPLE CAN SPEAK
A new law that goes into effect next month will give members of the public a chance to speak at every official public meeting.
House Bill 2840 requires every public board to allow every person who wants to address the board on a posted agenda item to speak and there must be public comment at all public meetings, including workshop meetings.
Additionally, the law prohibits boards from banning criticism of a board or its actions.
The change means that at any school board, city council, county commission, utility district or city subcommittee meeting and the like, people should get a chance to tell board members what they think about the things on the agendas. The new law doesn’t require a board to let people talk about issues not on an agenda.
The new law won’t mean big change in some places. The Galveston and League City councils already regularly schedule times for public comments at regular meetings. Other boards, including Galveston County Commissioners, do not regularly post times for public comment, and will now have to start making time to do so.
NOTEBOOK
Another new law going into effect on Sept. 1: Teachers will be able to keep licensed handguns inside their vehicles while on school property. ... Seven Democrats are now vying to replace U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in next year’s election. This week, Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, founder of Jolt Texas, a progressive political action group for young Latinos, announced she was joining the primary race. ... U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Republican, told Politico about why his party is now on the defensive to keep Congressional seats in the 2020 elections: “The Texas GOP took a little bit of it for granted.” Weber also told Politico that Republicans were not “unmindful” that young people moving to Texas cities were bringing different values and different ideals. ... There are 82 days remaining until the Nov. 5 local election. Monday is the deadline for candidates to add their names to elections ballots and for cities to call charter elections.
