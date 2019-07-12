TEXAS CITY
The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit held a memorial ceremony Friday for Senior Chief Petty Officer James Pavini and Chief Petty Officer Charles Blome Jr.
Pavini and Blome died in a helicopter crash on July 13, 1994, while en route to conduct vessel inspection offshore.
Pavini's daughter Kristy Hedger spoke about how he believed that every person has a purpose and every day is a gift. Members of the Coast Guard recounted memories and Pavini's three siblings traveled from California to commemorate the anniversary.
