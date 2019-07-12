TEXAS CITY

The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit held a memorial ceremony Friday for Senior Chief Petty Officer James Pavini and Chief Petty Officer Charles Blome Jr.

Pavini and Blome died in a helicopter crash on July 13, 1994, while en route to conduct vessel inspection offshore. 

Pavini's daughter Kristy Hedger spoke about how he believed that every person has a purpose and every day is a gift. Members of the Coast Guard recounted memories and Pavini's three siblings traveled from California to commemorate the anniversary. 

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com 

Locations

Photojournalist

Kelsey joined The Daily News in 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription