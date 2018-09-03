LEAGUE CITY
Emir Hinojosa has been a dues-paying union member for about five years, joining after working as a contractor.
“As a contractor, the only option if you were in a bad situation is to leave the job,” he said.
Hinojosa was one of more than a hundred people to turn out for the Galveston County AFL-CIO’s Labor Day Breakfast at Walter Hall Park in League City.
“We had a better response this year, and I think Beto O’Rourke fueled a little bit of that,” said Lee Medley, who helped organize the event. “There are a lot of younger people, and it’s nice to see that.”
Rain dampened the turnout slightly for the long-standing Galveston County event — more than 300 people said they were interested in going — but Monday’s event still served as a nice gathering of young and old labor workers, Medley said.
Hinojosa joined United Steelworkers after first seeing its handling of a strike, he said. Since joining, he has gone to the breakfast for three straight years, he said.
“It’s great to see everyone,” he said.
Mike Collier, a Democrat running for lieutenant governor against incumbent Dan Patrick, served as the main speaker Monday.
“As lieutenant governor, I will be very friendly to labor,” he said. “I’ll have someone from the AFL-CIO on my senior staff.”
But for those, like Medley, who have been attending the event for years, the high turnout was the best news, he said.
Union membership might be lower than it was 30 years ago, but Texas union membership grew by about 80,000 in 2017, said Jeff Rotkoff, campaigns director for the state’s AFL-CIO branch.
“It’s a mix of young people looking for solutions,” Rotkoff. “But I wouldn’t limit the growth just to young people.”
