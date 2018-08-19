GALVESTON
A U.S. appeals court has upheld a lower court’s decision that Galveston’s school district failed to provide federally mandated special education services to a former Ball High School student.
The district had previously been ordered to pay the student’s family $70,000. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld that decision.
The decision is the latest legal loss for the district, which had objected to a special education officer’s decision in 2015. The denial of services happened in 2013.
At issue was whether the school district erred in not providing special education services to a student who had left the district for a time to be home-schooled, and later returned to the district to attend high school.
The student had been enrolled in special education services in the district from 2004 to 2009, when she was withdrawn to be home-schooled for four years.
She returned to the district in 2013. But at that time district officials told her family they were unable to find records showing previous special-education enrollment history and determined the student had been dismissed from the program, the judge’s ruling said.
The district’s decision came despite the family’s objections and without any supporting documents, according to the appeals court. The student was not given a full-individual evaluation for special education services until 2015 — 20 months after she re-enrolled in the school system, according to court records.
In the time before the evaluation, the student had several disciplinary issues and struggled with classwork, according to court records.
In July 2015, a special education hearing officer ruled the district violated due process requirements laid out in the U.S. Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which guarantees that children with disabilities receive special education services.
The district refused to settle with the family after that ruling, and the family sued in federal court to recover attorney’s fees. The court ruled in favor of the family, and the district appealed.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard the school district’s argument in April. A three-member panel of justices handed down its decision Friday, upholding the lower courts ruling.
“GISD failed to take any appreciable steps toward complying with its Child Find obligation,” the court wrote, referring to an aspect of education law that requires schools to identify and evaluate students who potentially have disabilities.
The district could still appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, although school officials have not yet decided if they will take that step.
Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Kelli Moulton said Sunday the district’s legal team still was reviewing the appeal’s court decision.
The district’s board of trustees is scheduled to hold a special session Wednesday, but the lawsuit was not on the board agenda as of Sunday afternoon.
