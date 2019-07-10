The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit at Texas City plans a ceremony Friday to commemorate two petty officers who died in a helicopter crash 25 years ago.
Chief Petty Officer James Pavini and Chief Petty Officer Charles Bloome Jr. were two of four passengers aboard a contract helicopter en route to inspect a merchant vessel in the seas off Galveston on July 13, 1994, according to the Coast Guard Enlisted Memorial Foundation, which maintains a list of the fallen.
The helicopter crashed into the Gulf, killing all four passengers, according to the foundation. The pilot was the only survivor of the crash.
An online memorial to Pavini said he “rescued civilians, retrieved bodies, consoled families, caught drug runners and inspected vessels” during his 22 years with the Coast Guard. Pavini was 50 when he died.
Bloome, 34 at the time of his death, was born in North Dakota and was buried in Billings, Montana, according to his obituary.
Coast Guard Enlisted Petty Officers Association, Chief Warrant Officers Association and the Officers Wardroom will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the crash by placing a plaque at the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Texas City, 3101 FM 2004.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.
