GALVESTON
A Galveston man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for starting a fire at the Compass Pointe apartment complex, formerly called Sandpiper Cove, in April 2018.
Demetrius Santana Sr., 50, pleaded guilty to one count of arson and was sentenced as part of an agreement with prosecutors, court records show.
A grand jury indicted Santana on arson charges in June 2018.
Santana was accused of starting a fire, or causing an explosion, with some form of accelerant in the complex's leasing office, 3916 Winnie St., according to the indictment.
