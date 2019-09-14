Proposed changes to federal wetlands rules could streamline a backlogged permitting process and make it easier for some mitigation projects to move forward.
But the changes could also speed up development projects that displace wetlands in the first place and, ultimately, privatize the business of saving wetlands by favoring for-profit wetland mitigation banks.
Lost wetlands often are replaced in large mitigation banks far from where they were lost, and that could leave key locations without wetlands and their essential services, nonprofit conservationists who oppose rule changes have warned.
The proposed rule changes come as a request of the Trump administration’s Rebuilding Infrastructure in America initiative. The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this summer, on the administration’s behalf, gathered public comment on proposed changes to the 2008 rule, much to the surprise of area conservationists.
“It was news to us,” said Bob Stokes, president of the Galveston Bay Foundation.
The public comment period, announced in June, ended Aug. 9, according to corps documents.
The 2008 rule enforces a key section of the federal Clean Water Act, laying out standards for offsetting unavoidable wetlands loss from development projects.
According to the rule, the corps must first determine whether wetlands damage can be avoided altogether and only then consider remedies for unavoidable wetlands damage or loss.
But as development marches across the upper Texas coast demanding more industry, more people, more houses, bigger ship channels and more and bigger roads, permit applications for wetlands mitigation projects are a daily occurrence at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District.
Proponents of the proposed changes argue the long permitting and approval process, which is supposed to take about 225 days but can run on for years, is delaying wetlands mitigation projects.
The lengthy process also can delay development projects.
Builders, both public and private, are required by law to mitigate or replace federally designated wetlands displaced by construction, and the 2008 rule provides three ways to do that: purchasing credits from a mitigation bank; participating in a credit-based in-lieu fee project, usually an exchange between government agencies or nonprofits and other agencies; or designing, implementing and paying for an owner-responsible project under corps guidelines.
All these types of projects require corps permits — first, to remove or fill wetlands and, second, to mitigate any loss. Examples include widening of a highway, building a canal or removing a wetland to build a subdivision.
Federal law requires no net loss of wetlands — every lost acre must be replaced by another acre somewhere.
Corps permitting involves submitting a preservation or restoration plan, review of those plans by an Interagency Review Team, public hearings, inspections and other measures to ensure lost wetlands are replaced.
Trump administration proposals include dismantling Interagency Review Teams, a move that would make it faster and easier to establish wetland mitigation banks and, ultimately, could speed up development projects, the administration’s goal.
“The Corps and the EPA are considering any and all opportunities to enhance efficiency of mitigation bank approval timeframes,” said Robert Heinly, acting chief of the corps’ regulatory division in Galveston.
THE LIMITING FACTOR
Wetlands experts, including mitigation bankers who would benefit most from eliminating review teams, said getting rid of those teams was a bad idea because of the expertise they bring to the complicated business of restoring wetlands.
Teams are generally made up of representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, other federal agencies and can include local and state regulatory and resource agencies.
The Trump administration argued delays caused by disagreement among review teams was one reason for eliminating them.
“I don’t think the review team is responsible for delays,” Stokes said. “They have a pretty standard agency review process that’s been in place for years.”
Delayed permitting, however, is a problem for anyone trying to move a mitigation project forward, he said.
“I think that’s a problem that Congress could handle by giving the corps more personnel to handle the volume of permits,” Stokes said.
Becky Martinez, conservation director of Houston’s Bayou Land Conservancy, agreed.
“We also would love to see the process go a little faster, but don’t want them to skip steps,” Martinez said. “I feel like if they had more people working at the corps the process would move faster. I really think that’s the limiting factor.”
The corps in Galveston, covering a vast geographic area stretching from Louisiana to Corpus Christi, has 32 employees that could be involved in some aspect of mitigation review, Heinly said. Some are project managers working in branches other than the regulatory division.
Martinez previously worked as the mitigation banking manager for the Harris County Flood District. She said more banks are needed for wetlands mitigation, especially projects nearer the point of impact. A more efficient process could make it possible for private landowners to hang on to undisturbed wetlands, converting them to mitigation banks, she said.
“Land either gets restored or preserved or it goes away forever, and mitigation banks help make that possible,” Martinez said.
MOVING FORWARD
The National Environmental Banking Association, a trade organization of mitigation bankers, was invited to submit comments about the rule change, according to the organization.
Bankers didn’t want the Interagency Review Teams removed from the process either, but advocated major streamlining of the review process, including rigorous enforcement of timelines and possibly dropping a second review.
A 2008 rule provision that allows permit applicants to bypass approved mitigation bank credits for large projects should be eliminated and in-lieu fee projects, often not taxable because they are owned by government entities, should be held to the same level of accountability as mitigation banks, the association said.
The amended rule should make it clear that in-lieu fee and permittee-responsible projects should not compete directly with mitigation banks, the association said.
Changes proposed by the association could speed up the process of releasing credits, the currency of the mitigation banking industry.
Danny Moran, vice-president of the association and director of EcoSystem Renewal of Louisiana, a company that builds and owns mitigation banks, including the Gulf Coastal Plains Mitigation Bank, a former rice farm near the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, said the corps recently released 108 credits for his bank to mitigate loss of riverine, herbaceous shrub and tidal marsh wetlands within parts of the Galveston Bay watershed.
“Many delayed projects may now move forward once they acquire these credits to offset unavoidable impacts to wetlands by their proposed projects,” Moran said.
Moran’s clients have included the Texas Department of Transportation and the Port of Houston. And while he declined to divulge specific transactions, he confirmed that credits in the Greater Houston-Galveston area range in value from $65,000 to $150,000 per mitigation acre, depending on quantity purchased and habitat type.
RIGHT VERSUS RIGHT
It costs a lot of money to purchase, restore and maintain the land for a large bank like Gulf Coastal Plains and it can be a profitable venture for investors. Indeed, the requirement of investors and cash up front is one of the reasons nonprofit organizations like the Galveston Bay Foundation can’t do mitigation banking, Stokes said.
“If there’s a way to make a dollar, that’s fine,” Stokes said. “But what they’re talking about is essentially privatizing the whole wetlands mitigation process.”
Some land advocates argue that making it easier to mitigate wetlands loss should not be the goal.
“If any changes are made to the 2008 rule, they should be to make it stricter, not easier,” said Karla Klay of Galveston’s nonprofit organization Artist Boat that has saved more than 650 acres of wetlands on Galveston Island, many of them secured through direct purchase and some obtained through deed transfer from previous owners for mitigation.
Louisiana State University wetlands scientist and professor Andy Nyman, who has worked as a consultant within the mitigation banking industry, said he hadn’t heard of the proposed rule changes either but would be opposed to getting rid of the interagency review team and, to a degree, agreed with Stokes’ assessment.
As real estate prices increase and the cost of wetlands mitigation increases, people developing subdivisions and building roads will buy credits farther and farther away from the damage, in a mitigation bank, he said.
“Essentially there will no longer be wetlands except in mitigation banks.”
Looking for ways to keep wetlands where they are and rewarding landowners for maintaining them is a critical need, he said.
“It’s so hard to convey that this is not a heroic struggle of right versus wrong, but a tragic struggle of right versus right.”
