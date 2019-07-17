GALVESTON
Voters might be asked this fall to approve an extension of a city corporation that oversees sales tax money for economic development projects, a move that could allow its board to issue debt for capital projects.
The Galveston Industrial Development Corp. isn’t set to expire until April 2029, but the board next month might consider asking voters in November to extend its authority until 2049.
The corporation is one of hundreds in Texas that oversee sales tax revenue earmarked for projects that encourage economic development. As of June 30, the corporation had $5.7 million, according to city records.
In Galveston, the corporation can pay for infrastructure, parks, economic development and beach-building projects.
The city gets to keep revenue from 2 cents of the 8-cent sales tax collected locally and revenue from a half-cent of that rate goes to the corporation, Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said. Revenue from the other six pennies goes to the state.
The corporation, formed in 1993, is expected to collect $2.5 million in sales tax revenue this year, according to city records.
While there’s still a decade until the corporation sunsets, extending the deadline another 20 years now would allow the board to issue debt for big-dollar projects, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“If you want to go issue bonds today, you can issue less bonds because you only have 10 years to pay for them,” Yarbrough said. “If you have 20 years of payment, you can issue more debt.”
This could mean more substantial projects, Yarbrough said.
It’s somewhat unusual that Galveston’s corporation has a sunset date, Yarbrough said.
The corporation has paid for large projects such as a new $3.6 million Little League field at Crockett Park and the $4.1 million Lasker Park Community Pool, Cook said. The corporation paid for all of the Little League field and $1.5 million of the pool’s construction costs, which was partially funded through private donations, according to records.
“We’ve been paying for a lot of these projects on a cash basis,” Cook said.
But it could take several years to build up the money for another large parks project, Cook said.
“But if we extend this for another 20 years or so, then we get the ability to issue revenue bonds,” Cook said. “Then, we can do other projects at this time.”
Issuing debt for projects isn’t uncommon for development corporations, according to the Texas Municipal League.
The corporation as of June 30 had already allocated about $4.7 million for projects this year, according to city records.
The ability to issue debt would mean more opportunity for projects, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown, who sits on the corporation board, said.
“We’re looking at the long-term plans for the island,” Brown said.
The ballot language could also include a proposal to merge the infrastructure and economic development categories of funding to allow more flexibility in funding projects, Brown said.
The four categories were developed in 2009 to clarify the type of projects the corporation would fund.
The corporation board will likely discuss potential ballot language for the November election at its August meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.