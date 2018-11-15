GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council and the Park Board of Trustees don’t see eye to eye on the future of a proposed $25 million pavilion at Stewart Beach.
While the park board contends the pavilion will bring more tourists to the island and increase revenue for Stewart Beach, city council members questioned the demand for such a facility.
“It seems like most of the tourist traffic is going to the West End, where there is coincidentally little to no amenities,” District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle said.
The proposed facility would include commercial space, event rental rooms and offices for the park board staff.
Council members at a joint meeting with the park board Thursday also balked at the prospect of a projected initial operating deficit of $750,000.
The park board intends to raise money to offset some of the estimated $25 million costs, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
The city council wants to see some of those funding options, council members said.
“You don’t have the money,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “The city doesn’t have the money. Is that the best way to spend $25 million?”
In previous presentations to park board trustees, staff estimated the new pavilion could generate between $2.1 million and $2.5 million in yearly revenues, up from the $1.3 million the existing facility brings in.
But Yarbrough questioned whether the facility would attract more tourists, he said.
“I’m not sure the pavilion brings one more tourist to town,” Yarbrough said.
“It will be a gift for the community paid for not by the community,” park board Secretary Maureen Patton said. “This will be iconic not only for the tourists. It feeds the soul of our community.”
City council members were interested in other options, such as moving the pavilion to the seawall to attract more traffic or adding amenities on the West End.
“This is a big investment literally on the beach,” District 3 Councilman David Collins said. “Is this really where we ought to be building?”
Thus far, the park board has spent more than $500,000 on planning and design and seeks approval from the city council to spend another $500,000.
Both park board and city council members agreed to push the approval back to December to have more time to assess pavilion options, including a site closer to the seawall.
Yarbrough would be more in favor of this option, he said.
The number of cars parking at Stewart Beach has decreased over the past five years. Last year, 74,718 cars visited Stewart Beach, about 75,000 less than the 111,051 in 2013.
At the same time, West End beaches have become more popular.
Park board officials argue a new pavilion would help bring car counts back up.
“Within the tourism industry, you have to continue to rebrand yourself,” de Schaun said.
Increased use of West End beaches, as well as some drainage problems at Stewart Beach, are among the reasons fewer people are visiting East End beaches, park board officials have said.
Whether or not a new pavilion is constructed, the park board will need to address the drainage problems, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
The city council and park board will again discuss the pavilion during a joint workshop on Dec. 13. At that time, the city council also is scheduled to take a vote on the next round of design spending.
