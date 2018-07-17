CLEAR LAKE SHORES
A woman found dead Saturday night behind a Clear Lake Shores convenience store has been identified as Widiyanti Detharidge-Harvell. She was just a week shy of her 46th birthday.
Investigators still don't know what caused her death, but authorities don't suspect foul play, said John Florence a spokesman with the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called about a “person down” in the 900 block of FM 2094, Clear Lake Shores police Chief Kenneth Cook said. Sheriff’s deputies and Clear Lake Shores police arrived to the scene where they found Harvell's body, he said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
