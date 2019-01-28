A district court judge during a short Monday morning status conference made plans to begin setting trial and hearing dates for Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is accused of killing 10 people in a May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
The 15-minute status conference, at which Pagourtzis appeared via a video stream from the Galveston County Jail, where he’s been held without bond since the shooting, didn’t produce any major movement in the case except the judge tentatively scheduled a date for another status conference, to be held in about 90 days, when he would begin to lay out the timeline for the rest of the case.
Oral arguments on a motion to move the trial out of Galveston County, which defense attorneys filed earlier this month, will most likely take place in about two weeks. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office is expected to file written arguments about that motion by Feb. 1, according to discussion during Monday’s status conference.
Pagourtzis, who appeared in the video stream alongside defense attorney Katy-Marie Lyles, didn’t say anything during the status conference and sat with his head bowed for most of the time. He faces charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant.
More than a dozen relatives and friends of victims also were present in the courtroom, some weeping.
After discussing discovery timelines with prosecutors and defense attorneys, Nicholas Poehl and Robert Barfield, Judge John Ellisor tentatively scheduled a status conference 90 days from now to set a docket control order.
The docket control order will set a firm deadline for the discovery exchange between the defense and the district attorney’s office, at which point a trial date can be set, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady said.
Discovery for the trial isn’t expected to cause any delays, defense attorneys said during the status conference.
The District Attorney’s Office is still waiting on evidence from federal agencies, which is expected within the next 90 days, Roady said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.