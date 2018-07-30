GALVESTON
County Commissioners in a split vote Monday authorized their legal department to take action to stop construction of a seawall hotel.
The measure didn’t mean the county would file a lawsuit seeking injunction against the developer of a Holiday Inn Express and Suites planned for 3200 Seawall Blvd., Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said. The move empowers the staff to take action if the project is deemed a threat to the seawall.
The county engineer and the Army Corps of Engineers have spoken with the developer to ensure the hotel construction won’t harm the seawall, officials said.
An attorney representing hotel developer Dennis Byrd said Monday construction has stopped until the corps gives an OK for the project to continue.
“There’s no construction that’s going to take place before the corps has done a review of the pilings for the buildings,” attorney Steve Schultz said.
“We still don’t intend to do anything until the Corps of Engineers tells the county and county tells us it can be done,” he said.
The vote was 3-2. Commissioners Darrell Apffel and Joe Giusti voted against the measure.
“I tend to like to take people at their word,” Giusti said, adding he hoped the project would continue without delay.
“As long as everybody stays the course, hopefully the corps comes through and gives a permit.”
Although the city of Galveston issued permits for the hotel project, it’s up to the county to review projects to ensure they don’t threaten the seawall’s structural integrity.
The county became concerned about the development after corps officials noticed a crane at the hotel property, a signal the pilings would soon start going up at the site. Construction preparations at the site began in earnest last month. Byrd first announced the development two years ago.
