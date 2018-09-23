GALVESTON
Six staff members at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Galveston laboratory will receive national honors Tuesday from the Department of Commerce for their voluntary rescue efforts last year in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
The six spent three days rescuing people from flooding and performing wellness checks on the mainland, a service the federal department will honor with a group Gold Medal during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
“It’s definitely an honor to even get submitted as a nominee,” said Jennifer Doerr, research fishery biologist. “There’s very few people who are even able to achieve this in their career.”
Doerr and coworkers Franklin Schwing, Jennifer Leo, Kristopher Benson, Robert Colton and Emma Hickerson rescued about 25 people last year as Harvey caused severe flooding on the mainland, sending some residents to their roofs as water rose and volunteers out in boats and watercraft attempting to help.
“After Harvey came ashore, strangely enough, even though it badly affected 300 miles of the Texas coast, it really did not affect Galveston all that bad,” Benson, a marine habitat resource specialist, said. “That left us in the lab in a position to assist with the search and rescue efforts on the shore.”
Members of the team had been trained and authorized to operate the lab's small boats in volunteer search and rescue missions, Benson said.
Doerr remembers the scene when she first arrived at the staging area in Friendswood.
“There were a lot of boats out there when we got there and we saw people coming in and they were so thankful,” Doerr said. “It was something that I was proud to be a part of.”
The six volunteers learned in August they would receive the award. Doerr was surprised to hear of the recognition.
“We realized that as employees, we have a component of public service and we were able to fulfill that,” Doerr said. “We’ve been through a number of events in the past and people came in and helped us. It was a way to return that.”
The annual Gold and Silver Medals are the highest honors awarded by the Department of Commerce and recognize people in categories such as leadership, heroism and scientific achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.