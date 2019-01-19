GALVESTON
Less than four years after raising water rates, the city council on Thursday will again consider an increase of about 7 percent, which would make Galveston’s residential rates among the highest in the county.
The rate hike stems from a need to improve aging infrastructure and to offset rising costs to buy water from Gulf Coast Water Authority, the city’s supplier, officials said.
“As water becomes a more precious commodity, how we handle water is going to change,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
This means more efficient infrastructure and better metering, Maxwell said.
An average family using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s estimated daily amount of about 300 gallons spends about $50.24 on its monthly bill in Galveston. Under the new rate, that average family would pay $55.06 for the same amount.
Galveston’s not alone in its push for higher rates, Maxwell said.
League City in 2015 also raised water rates, bringing monthly charges for an average family up to $44.63.
That increase was driven by infrastructure needs, population growth and inflation, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
“Before that, we hadn’t adjusted water and wastewater rates since 2008,” Greer Osborne said.
In Houston, water rates have gone up yearly since 2010, city spokeswoman Erin Jones said.
Last year, rates increased by 2.8 percent, she said. This brings average household monthly costs to $50.42.
“Our infrastructure is aging,” Jones said. “As it ages, the cost of rehabilitating and replacing it goes up.”
It’s a reality many Gulf Coast communities will have to contend with over the next few decades, said Ivan Langford, general manager of the Gulf Coast Water Authority.
The authority provides water to most county communities.
Many Gulf Coast cities have infrastructure more than 50 years old, Langford said.
“You’ve reached the life cycle of a lot of that infrastructure,” Langford said. “Things that you don’t see underground, they don’t have the same priority.”
And replacement is very expensive, he said.
Galveston’s proposed rate hike would raise revenue to pay off about $35 million in bond debt used to improve water and wastewater systems.
Langford doesn’t see water rates going down anytime soon, he said.
Over the next 50 years, the county’s demand for water is expected to increase along with a population projected to grow from 343,570 in 2020 to 465,193 by 2070, Texas Water Development Board officials said.
The board leads statewide water planning efforts and provides financial assistance for regional projects.
“In the 2017 state water plan, demands do increase over the horizon that we plan for,” said Temple McKinnon, director of the water use projections and planning division. “This doesn’t necessarily specifically correlate to a rise in rates.”
But that does mean regions across the state will need to plan for the infrastructure to handle the demands of growing populations, McKinnon said.
Gulf Coast communities may not be as far ahead in terms of planning as those in Central Texas, Langford said.
“Water is significantly less expensive here than it is in central Texas or in North Texas,” Langford said.
In Austin, a family using the EPA’s estimated average would see a monthly water bill of almost $70, according to the city.
The city of Galveston anticipates more water and sewer rate increases over the next four years to pay for more infrastructure projects, officials said.
