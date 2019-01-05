The Texas City man charged Friday with capital murder in connection with the deaths of three children in an apartment building had twice been convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to court records.
Junaid Mehmood’s arrest is just the latest instance in Galveston County of a man with a documented history of family violence later being charged with more heinous crimes.
Another high-profile case is that of Clint Veron Felder, 47, of League City, who was charged with murder in May after being accused of shooting his girlfriend to death after a daylong argument, according to a probable cause affidavit. Felder, who has yet to be tried on the murder charge, has previous criminal convictions related to family violence against the girlfriend, according to court records.
Experts such as social workers and prosecutors argue it’s common for people with histories of family violence convictions to later be charged with even more serious crimes such as murder.
A review of crime statistics from several major cities showed that at least a third of men implicated in domestic slayings had been under a restraining order for domestic violence or had been convicted of domestic abuse or for a violent crime, according to a December report by the Washington Post.
The statistics are even more troubling because many cases of domestic violence are never even reported, much less result in charges being filed, experts said.
“Unfortunately, oftentimes victims don’t call police to report the crime,” said Sybil Winters-Little, operations director at Bay Area Turning Point, a community based social service agency providing a variety of services, including shelter to families in need and public education/crime prevention activities.
“That often helps their case, showing they are factually victims of a crime. Otherwise, it’s your word against theirs.”
More than 2,590 people in 2017 reported incidents of domestic violence to police departments in Galveston County, the most recent year for which statistics have been reported, District Attorney Jack Roady said.
Of those cases, prosecutors filed charges in 956 cases — 723 misdemeanors and 190 felony cases, Roady said.
The cases filed include misdemeanor assault/family violence and felony charges of aggravated assault/family violence with a deadly weapon, assault/family violence with previous convictions, strangulation, strangulation with prior convictions and stalking, Roady said.
“We treat all domestic violence cases with utmost seriousness and work diligently to bring every abuser to justice,” Roady said.
But prosecuting domestic violence cases can be a difficult process, according to a criminal law expert.
“This is the intersection of law and the limits of what society can offer victims,” said Geoffrey Corn, a professor of law and presidential research at the South Texas College of Law in Houston.
“The reason you can’t make blanket statements is a lot about how you deal with this is going to turn on the attitude of individual DA or prosecutors’ offices. What is their philosophy going to be? Are they only going to pursue cases with a high probability of getting a conviction? Or will they adopt the philosophy of putting everything in front of a jury and sending a message to defendants?”
Essentially, prosecutors deal with several major hurdles when it comes to handling cases of domestic violence, Roady said.
Those issues include victim cooperation, the extent of the victim’s visible injuries, a victim’s decision to stay in a relationship with an abuser and the lack of independent witnesses to corroborate a victim’s testimony, Roady said.
For women in abusive relationships, the decision about whether to involve law enforcement often can be difficult, experts said.
“You have to look at what it means for a person to call police and report a crime,” Winters-Little said. “Shelter beds aren’t open 24/7. If you call police and report abuse, you have to have a safe place to go.”
Corn agreed. Many victims are trying to decide between the lesser of two evils — to move forward imagining what might happen in their lives or accept an apology and hope the violence won’t happen again, he said.
“It’s somewhat routine that a victim will become hesitant and outright oppose supporting prosecution,” Corn said. “Then you have the classic dilemma when you realize that the district attorney’s office doesn’t represent victims, but the people,” Corn said. “Normally, the people’s interest and the victim’s align. Both want to see the alleged wrongdoer brought to justice. But this time, the victim doesn’t want that.”
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office doesn’t have a set policy for dealing with witnesses who request a case be dismissed, but the U.S. Supreme Court has held that a defendant has the right to confront accusers at trial, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Gurski said.
“When witnesses are cooperative, we evaluate the strength of the case based on the complaining witness’ demeanor and any corroborating evidence that would be admissible at trial,” Gurski said.
“When complaining witnesses are uncooperative or recant their previous statements, further prosecution of the case depends on whether admissible evidence exists to prove the offense beyond a reasonable doubt without the complainant’s testimony, or whether the complainant can be found and made to testify against their wishes.”
Victims of domestic violence can apply for protective orders through the court system, some of which could be lifetime agreements, Roady said.
But prosecutors have few means of monitoring those who have finished a prison sentence and are no longer on probation or parole and don’t have a protective order in place, Roady.
Ultimately, the solution might lie in how society treats abusers, Winters-Little said.
“It’s not just the victim taking accountability for what’s going on, but the offender,” Winters-Little said. “We can get the victim out of a situation, but the perpetrator is probably going to turn around and find another victim. As a society, we need to look at why abusers continue to abuse.”
