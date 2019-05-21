A Quebec-based plastic company is suing a Friendswood lightsaber business, asserting the local group purchased more than $68,000-worth of plastic tubing and hasn’t paid for it.
Dallas-based attorney Artoush Varshosaz filed the lawsuit May 6 in the 212th District Court on behalf of Plastifab Industries against Combat Lightsaber Specialists LLC, seeking less than $100,000 in damages.
The custom lightsaber business placed an order worth about $68,820 for different quantities and sizes of polycarbonate tubing to use to make lightsabers in March 2018, the lawsuit asserts. Lightsabers are fictional weapons made popular through the “Star Wars” movie franchise.
The last shipment should have arrived in August 2018, the lawsuit asserts.
Officials with the lightsaber company in October notified the plastic company there was yellow discoloration on the tubing, but never submitted payment and didn’t adhere to return policies, the lawsuit asserts.
The lightsaber company has an outstanding balance of about $40,000, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
CRUISE FALL
An Orange County woman is suing the Port of Galveston, seeking more than $100,000 for injuries she asserts she received on her way off a cruise ship in 2018.
Beaumont-based attorney Charlotte Foutz Rogers filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of Dawn Jones in the 212th District Court against the port, asserting Jones slipped on water and injured her knee in September 2018.
Jones was in Cruise Terminal No. 1 when she fell, according to the lawsuit.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
AMUSEMENT RIDE LAWSUIT
A major island tourist attraction controlled by island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta has drawn another lawsuit from people asserting they sustained injuries on one of its popular rides.
Attorneys representing Harris County residents Maycie Schuster, Judy Copeland and Melissa Froehlich filed a lawsuit on Monday in the 56th District Court against Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Landry’s Inc., Landry’s Development, Landry’s G.P. and Landry’s Management LP, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.
The plaintiffs were visiting the amusement park in May 2017 when Schuster rode the Pirate’s Plunge ride and hit her head on the back of another passenger, causing severe injuries, the lawsuit asserts.
Monday’s filing is not the first time the Galveston amusement park has faced litigation over its Pirate’s Plunge ride. Attorneys have filed two other lawsuits, the most recent in March, seeking recompense for injuries they assert were sustained on the ride.
The defendants have not yet responded to Monday’s lawsuit, court records show.
