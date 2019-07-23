LEAGUE CITY
Former Clear Creek Independent School District Trustee Win Weber will serve out the remainder of Chris Reed's term on the school board, according to a district announcement. The board took action at Monday night's meeting, appointing Weber to the District 2 seat she held before Reed was elected to the seat in May 2017.
Reed, 50, died in early June after falling overboard into waters near the Texas City Dike. Reed was Kemah's police chief and served on many community boards, including the school district's. He was elected to the District 2 seat in May 2017. He ran unopposed.
"By appointing Win to the District 2 board seat, we are honoring the legacy and service of Chris Reed through someone who represents Chris' values, integrity, servant leadership and focus on children," said Laura DuPont, board president. "Win also has a solid record of exemplary service to the CCISD community."
Weber served on the school board from 2008 until 2017, when Reed assumed the seat. She served as vice president of the board in 2013, then president in 2014. She retired from the board in 2017 to return to private life, according to the district.
She works as a criminal defense lawyer in the Clear Lake area, is a mother to two district graduates and has been a longtime resident of Nassau Bay.
Weber's appointment to the board is effective immediately in accordance with state law and will continue through May 2020 when the District 2 seat is up for election, according to the district.
