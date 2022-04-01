Drivers passing 45th Street on the seawall Friday were greeted by dancing animals and mascots during the United Way of Galveston’s Mission: Made you Smile.
“We wanted to give people something to smile about,” United Way of Galveston Executive Director Lindsey White said. The April Fool’s Day event was designed just to make people smile and raise awareness for the nonprofit’s work in the community.
