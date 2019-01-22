HIGH ISLAND
Authorities on Tuesday named the woman killed in a single-vehicle accident Monday evening.
Rachel King, 28, of High Island, was killed when the Dodge Durango she was driving crashed into the back of a construction vehicle on state Highway 87, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened about a mile north of High Island about 3:45 p.m.
The SUV failed to control its speed and crashed into the front-end loader, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
King died at the scene.
Two other people, a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were seriously injured in the crash, Woodard said. Both people were passengers in the SUV. They were taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where they were both still in critical condition on Tuesday, Woodard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.