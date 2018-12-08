When Barack Obama became the nation’s first black president, many people saw proof the United States had entered a post-racial age. They argued the old struggles over racial bias, prejudice and inequality had been put to rest, consigned to the 20th century.
But while that 2008 election was undoubtedly a high point in the country’s long, jagged, sometimes violent, racial experience, it also marked, for many, a resurgence of racial hatred more intense than had been seen in decades.
Now, two years into the administration of President Donald Trump, some Americans argue the country has taken a step back in race relations.
So where are we, which vision of race in America is correct, as far as rank-and-file Americans are concerned?
The Daily News sought to illuminate that question through a series of interviews of Galveston County residents representing as many races and political camps as we could find willing to talk.
Here’s the conclusion of what we learned.
WILLIAM ‘BILL’ BROUSSARD
Bill Broussard was born and raised in Galveston, where he attended Catholic school with African- and Mexican-American students before the civil rights movement.
“I guess perhaps because we’ve been a historical melting pot for race, religion and national origin, historically, I was never aware of poor race relations,” he said. “In Galveston, we’ve been gifted with several African-American leaders who are sensitive to overt racism and do address it when it’s there.
“Raymond Lewis and Cornelia Banks come to mind as a couple of my favorite people, as well as white residents that also care like our mayor, Curtiss Brown, Dr. Howard Brody and the Kempners. Nationally, we’re much less tolerant of almost everything these days, which is a very strange and troubling world for a native Galvestonian to live in.”
Broussard and his wife, Patricia, raised three children on the island, and hardly ever discuss racial issues, he said.
“Nationally, I believe racial issues have spread into religion, class, race and partisan divisions,” he said. “We live in a pretty toxic society. I do bring up the specific violence against African-Americans from time to time, but then someone shoots children or Jews and violence seems so widespread it’s not simply a race matter any longer.
“I do wonder out loud if the civil rights movement of the 1960s could happen today. At the time it did happen, African-Americans had lived under segregation for a hundred years and were clearly discriminated against under the Equal Protection clause of the Constitution, if not justice in general. These days, hatred is so uniform against almost any group, a Martin Luther King Jr. might find his marches blocked by other marches, not Alabama troopers.”
ROBIN TWYMON
Robin Twymon, 55, who lives and works in Houston, was born and raised in Galveston and is a member of the Galveston Community Band.
Twymon remembers attending school on the island with people of all races, he said.
“When the school district integrated and made Central Middle School an all-eighth grade campus, that was one of the most brilliant ideas ever,” he said. “Everyone was forced to come together and the cream rose to the top.
“The band was superior; choir was exceptional; and the sports teams were just winning everything. Across the country, I believe people are more afraid to have an open dialogue about race relations. It’s OK to be different and have a different opinion, but you don’t have to force your opinion on someone else.”
Twymon, an assistant principal at Inspired For Excellence Academy in Houston, deals with students from all walks of life, and believes culturally we have to be able to understand everyone. Twymon believes that dealing with it head on by speaking to the other person — and respecting them — is the best way to improve relations, he said.
“I believe when we wholeheartedly try to get to know one another, it makes it better for everyone all the way around.”
REGINALD WAYNE BATISTE
“Racism in America is like a scar that has developed a scab on it — and we keep picking at it and peeling it off; it never heals and we just put a Band Aid on it and hopes it goes away,” said Reginald Wayne Batiste, a 38-year-old African-American man, who grew up in Galveston.
Now residing in Bacliff, Batiste and his wife, Deandra, are raising three children, who are 18, 15 and 10, in a what they see as a worrisome racial climate, he said. He frequently cautions his children about how to act in public, he said.
“I have a teenage son, and sometimes when he goes out to parties or to hang with friends, we have to have ‘that’ discussion,” he said. “Although not every day, but a little more than I would like to.”
Batiste’s thinks there are racial tensions in Galveston County but they are not extreme, he said.
“I’d be lying if I said it’s non-existent, but it’s just not as bad as other places,” he said. “During my childhood, we knew which areas to go to, and which areas not to go, particularly Santa Fe, which was my first time ever seeing the Ku Klux Klan in person.
“As far as racism is concerned in America, sometimes when I watch TV or read certain articles, I swear we’re living in the civil rights movement era of the ’60s.”
Batiste said he hears the occasional racial slur and believes he’s been racially profiled for “driving while black” because of the type of car he’d drive. Most of the racism he’s been dealt has been more subtle, however, he said.
COURTNEY GIFFORD
Courtney Gifford, who is white, resides in Galveston, but grew up in Arlington.
Gifford, 38, a wife and mother of two, believes there’s still a huge disconnect and segregation among races, she said.
“We see it play out every day, and it seems more people are being profiled now than previously,” she said.
Gifford comes from a family of very strict conservatives and considers herself to be the black sheep of the family, she said.
“I’ve always disliked that one piece of the family dynamic,” she said. “Instead of us focusing on being kind and loving all people, it’s become more obvious as I get older that they prefer people like them.
“I see people for who they are. I believe there are good people no matter what the race. I also think there are pretty awful people as well, but again, that’s in any race. I believe it’s about compassion and loving all people.”
Gifford finds it hard to discuss racial issues with her young sons, who are 17 and 11, she said.
“Race has become something that we discuss more and more frequently,” she said. “My children see the discrimination, we see it on the news, it’s very saddening that we’re at this place and time. I find it difficult to answer questions about racial issues without getting too emotional.”
Gifford believes improving race issues in America begins with teaching our children to be better than we are and setting better examples for them, she said.
“We have to stop judging based on race,” she said. “We must stop excluding people simply because of the color of their skin. There’s good and bad in all races, and we cannot allow the actions of one person to influence our feelings toward all people.
“We must lead with love. I’m grateful to belong to a church who accepts everyone. The practice of acceptance has been so powerful in my growth, and if we can implement that in work, school, and play, there’s no limit on the unification we could create.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.