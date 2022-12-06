GALVESTON

The trial for the man accused in the death of popular island physician Dr. Nancy Hughes, who was killed in a March hit-and-run crash while riding her bicycle on the seawall’s east end, has been postponed to February.

Rusty S
Rusty Schroeder

She should get the same punishment as him, but the wheels are already greased in her favor. Be lucky if she gets 2 years probation, he'll get 20 years tops, both deserve prison.

