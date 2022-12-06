GALVESTON
The trial for the man accused in the death of popular island physician Dr. Nancy Hughes, who was killed in a March hit-and-run crash while riding her bicycle on the seawall’s east end, has been postponed to February.
Logan Llewellyn, 21, of Seguin, was set to face a jury Dec. 12 on charges of accident involving a death, but the trial has been postponed to Feb. 6, according to court records.
A pre-trial hearing in the case is set for Jan. 27.
“There are a number of reasons that trials are delayed,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said. “Each month, we set a number of trials at a time and they are numbered due to factors such as how long ago the case was filed and whether the defendant has been in jail waiting for their trial. This is a relatively new case so we had many others ahead of it.”
A case announcement for Cianna Mims, 19, of Seguin, charged with failure to report a felony that resulted in death, is set for Dec. 16. In a case announcement, the prosecution and defense meet to agree on a date for a trial, Petroff said.
Hughes was riding her bicycle along the east end of the Seawall about 6:15 a.m. March 18, when a Mercedes Benz SUV struck her, police said. She was found by a passerby and declared dead at the scene.
Charging documents allege Mims urged Llewellyn to flee the scene and that she didn’t report the crash to police. Mims also filed an insurance claim, asserting the vehicle struck a deer in Tomball, according the affidavit.
Llewellyn was arrested March 20, after Mims’ parents, who own property on Bolivar Peninsula, contacted police to report their suspicions about the crash.
Mims’ mother, Teri Mims, said her daughter initially asserted Llewellyn had been driving the SUV while she was sleeping inside when they hit a deer, according to the affidavit. Teri Mims said there wasn’t any blood or hair on the vehicle as would be the case after hitting a deer, according to the affidavit.
Mims’ father, Delve Mims, said he received a phone call from his daughter saying the car had hit “something” and that she and Logan were driving back to Bolivar Peninsula, according to the affidavit.
Delve Mims said that after the phone call he learned about the fatal crash in Galveston and believed his daughter and Llewellyn had hit Hughes, according to the affidavit. Delve Mims said he urged his daughter to return to Galveston and talk to police, but she refused, according to the affidavit.
Police traveled to Seguin, seized the Mercedes and arrested Llewellyn. The SUV’s windshield had recently been replaced and the vehicle bore paint marks matching the purple color of Hughes’ bicycle, according to police.
When police interviewed Llewellyn after his arrest, he said he had been driving the SUV and that Mims was in the passenger seat, according to the affidavit. Llewellyn said he and Mims were talking to each other while coming back from the beach when the SUV hit a bicyclist, according to the affidavit.
Llewellyn said he immediately asked Mims what they should do and that she urged him to leave immediately and drive back to her mother’s house on Bolivar Peninsula, according to the affidavit.
They spoke to her parents after the crash, and despite being urged to go to police, Llewellyn and Mims left the peninsula and drove to Houston, where they had the SUV’s window repaired, according to the affidavit. They then returned to Seguin, about 200 miles west of Galveston, according to police.
Mims was with Llewellyn when he was arrested and told police a bicyclist had been riding in the middle of the road without lights or reflectors and asserted the bicyclist had been at fault for not riding on the sidewalk, according to the affidavit.
Police determined Hughes’ bicycle was equipped with all the legally required safety equipment and that equipment was functioning, however.
Mims was arrested in San Antonio on March 26. She was taken to Galveston and charged with failure to report felony, a misdemeanor, and released on $7,500 bond later that day, according to court records.
Llewellyn still is in custody at the Galveston County Jail. He is being held on $200,000 bond.
Llewellyn’s court-appointed defense attorney, John Reed, attempted to get his bond lowered to $50,000, but Assistant District Attorney Kacey Launius argued against it because he has no ties to the community and previously had violated his probation in Montgomery County for possession of marijuana. Judge Lonnie Cox of the 56th District Court declined to grant the bond reduction.
Mims case will be tried in the County Court at Law Number 2, with Judge Kerri Foley presiding.
