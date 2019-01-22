GALVESTON
For the first time since the American Civil Liberties Union sued Galveston County and several top officials over how it sets bail for people accused of crimes, the man whose experience is at the center of the arguments testified Tuesday.
"I'm representing people who were in the same situation I was in, so they don't go through the things I did," Aaron Booth said on the stand in a federal courtroom in Galveston on Tuesday. "People just like me, people living paycheck to paycheck."
Booth, 37, has lived with his mother in Galveston off and on since 2016, he testified on Tuesday. In April of 2018, police stopped him in a hotel parking lot not far from Seawall Boulevard.
Officers reported finding methamphetamine in a backpack he was carrying, and arrested him
The process that happened next is at the center of Booth and the ACLU's lawsuit. The morning after he was arrested, Magistrate Judge Kerri Foley set Booth's bond at $20,000.
That was too high for him to afford, even with the help of his friends and family, he said Tuesday. He was making $238 a week at the time, he said.
The same day Booth was booked, he was contacted by an ACLU lawyer, and agreed to be named in the lawsuit. The group filed its lawsuit in April. Booth was released from jail in June, after successfully having his bond lowered and reaching an agreement with a bondsman.
"It took a while for the bond company to realize I wasn't going to go anywhere," Booth said.
The crux of the ACLU's argument is that Booth should not have had to wait that long, and that the county was obligated to have a bond system that ensured that Booth, and other people charged with crimes, aren't kept in jail because of their inability to raise money for bail.
On Tuesday, Booth told his story from the stand to U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison, who will decide in coming weeks whether the county must reform its bail system.
Lawyers representing Galveston County and its officials challenged Booth's commitment to the civil rights cause.
The defense attorneys asked whether Booth thought the lawsuit should be given class-action status, and, if it were, whether he was comfortable with the possibility of his name being used to benefit people accused of murder and sex crimes. They quizzed Booth about how his beliefs aligned with the ACLU's arguments.
They made an issue of his memory. Booth at one point said he was released in July, although court records show he was released in June. They prompted him to evoke his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination over a Facebook photo showing him handling a firearm, despite having a previous conviction for domestic violence.
They asked whether he was worried about being indicted while acting as a class representative in the lawsuit.
Defense attorneys questioned Foley about setting bond for Booth, and asked whether she had been guided by a conspiracy to keep Booth in jail or had acted independently.
"When I was a magistrate, I was conscientious," Foley, who is now a county court at law judge, said. "Nobody dictated to me how to do my job."
The lawsuit in Galveston County is one of three the ACLU has filed against Texas counties over what it argues are unfair bail practices. In Harris County, a group of judges announced they were dropping an appeal of a ruling that declared the county's misdemeanor bail system unconstitutional.
That decision is expected to lead to a settlement and agreement to end the lawsuit and institute some reforms.
A federal judge in September issued a temporary order declaring Dallas County's bail system unconstitutional and ordering reforms.
Galveston County hasn't been explicitly ordered to reform its practices yet, although U.S. District Court Judge George Hanks last week upheld a decision to let the lawsuit go forward, despite county arguments that it had already implemented reforms.
The ACLU argued the county's reforms didn't go far enough.
Tuesday's hearing was a preliminary injunction hearing, which could lead to Edison making an order like those made in the other Texas counties.
A proposed order filed in the case last week suggests the county be required to provide defense attorneys at all bail hearings and to provide people with bail review hearings within 24 hours of arrest.
When that decision would come wasn't immediately clear, as Tuesday's hearing continued into the early evening. The hearing began at 8:30 a.m., and was still underway at 6 p.m.
