GALVESTON
The Texas General Land Office on Thursday clarified an estimate it provided to The Daily News earlier this week about the number of homes it expects to rebuild in Galveston County through an soon-to-begin housing rebuilding program.
The land office estimated that between 1,500 and 2,000 would be rebuilt in the six-county funding region that includes Galveston County, as well as Brazoria, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery and Walker counties.
The six counties have were allocated about $258 million for housing rebuilding and rehabilitation programs. Each home project that’s approved under the program will receive between $100,000 and $150,000.
The Daily News on Thursday reported that up to 2,000 homes could be repaired in the county through the land office’s Homeowner Assistance Program.
Later on Thursday, the land office said the 1,500 to 2,000 homes would be divided between the six-county region. It’s impossible to say how many of those homes will be in Galveston County and how many will be in the five other counties, because of the way the program is being managed, the land office said.
“It will be first come, first serve, and funds are not allocated per county,” land office spokeswoman Brittany Eck said.
The funds will mostly be used to rebuild homes owned by low- and moderate-income families, Eck said.
Applications for the homeowner assistance program will begin to be accepted on Monday, Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.