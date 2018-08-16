The deadline for nominations for the 2018 Sally B. Wallace Preservation Awards is Aug. 30.
The annual awards recognize outstanding projects and craftspeople involving the preservation, restoration and enhancement of Galveston County’s historic buildings and neighborhoods. Galveston County projects completed after Jan. 1, 2016, will be considered for the 2018 awards.
A project can be nominated either by the property owner or by another person or group, such as a neighborhood organization, building contractor or architect. Nomination forms are available at www.galvestonhistory.org.
Winners will be recognized at an awards reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Eaton Chapel at 2216 Ball St. in Galveston.
For information, call 409-765-3404.
— Angela Wilson
