DICKINSON
School district administrators plan to spend about $3.9 million to improve salaries and benefits for teachers and other staff members, joining many of the county’s districts in increasing pay after passage of new legislation.
The district’s board of trustees Tuesday approved a compensation package that will increase starting teacher pay to $56,000, up from $53,000; give a 3 percent raise to all professional and paraprofessional support staff, auxiliary staff and campus and district administrators; and give either $3,000 and $3,500 pay increases to teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses and support staff, depending on their level of experience, said Tammy Dowdy, spokeswoman for the district.
House Bill 3, the school finance overhaul Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law last month, requires school districts to use part of the increase they’ll receive from the state in per-student funding to pay for the salary increases. The law promises $6.5 billion in new funding to improve schools and pay teachers across the state, while also providing $5.1 billion to lower school district taxes.
Administrators estimate the new legislation will bring an extra $1 million in state funding for salary increases, Dowdy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.