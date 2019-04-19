Galveston College government professor Mathis Theron "Bujo" Waddell will retire next month after teaching at the school for 50 years, cause for testimonials and proclamations, including one from Mayor Jim Yarbrough.
“I took a class from Bujo one summer in government, back in the 1970s,” Yarbrough said. “I enjoyed the inside insights he had into how things work in government, beyond the textbook.
“I think the world of him.”
Teaching government over the past five decades, Waddell has seen some things change for the better, some not for the better, and some things that have remained the same, he said.
“I can assume my students don’t know much when they enter class, and I’ve not often been disappointed,” Waddell said. “I tell them they need to know enough about how government works to read the paper and make sense of it. When they’re watching the news, they need to know enough to make sense of the reports they’re receiving.”
As he approaches retirement, he believes he’s been modestly successful at teaching students their role in the governmental process, and he’s done so by not sticking so strictly to the book but by sending classes to board rooms, to city council and school board meetings, he said.
“I want them to see how normal people spend their time trying to come up with solutions,” he said.
Waddell also has worked to help his students understand that the U.S. Constitution isn't a static document, but the result of compromises made by the founders, evident now in discussions of the just-released Mueller report.
“The real questions surrounding the report are what are the powers of Congress and what executive powers can the president use,” Waddell said. “Once you bring that out for students to think about, they realize that what happened when the constitution was written still has relevance today.”
Teaching Texas government, Waddell emphasizes to students that the constitution guiding the state was created to deal with problems in a rural state in 1876, he said.
“We’re struggling now to meet the needs of an urban society with a constitution designed for a rural populace,” he said. “I tell my students your generation will figure out how to change things so they will work better for the future.”
Citing the progress he has seen within American institutions during his 50 years teaching, Waddell is enthusiastic, he said. When he first began working at Galveston College in 1969, less than 5 percent of the medical students at the University of Texas Medical Branch were women, he said. Now in many fields, there are more women than men.
When he was an undergraduate and graduate student at University of Texas, only five women were enrolled in the university’s school of law. Today, 51 percent of the law school classes are women, he said.
“Change is inevitable; how we deal with it is the question,” he said. “In some areas we’re dealing quite well. The college students I see are more accepting of different races and backgrounds. It’s a different world for them than it was for me growing up in segregated schools.”
Adjusting to change has been key to his adaptability in the classroom and his ability to remain relevant, Waddell said.
“The only teaching tools I had 50 years ago were a piece of chalk and a textbook,” he said. “Now I have all my lecture notes posted online and students can print them out and make their own notes on what they learn from them. I do video lectures in case students have to miss a class. And over the last several years, I began wondering why we insisted they memorize everything for the test. I started letting students use their notes to come up with better answers. I’ve changed my teaching methodologies.”
Waddell filled numerous administrative roles at Galveston College over the years, overseeing the department of social sciences, acting as a special assistant to the president for policy research and writing, acting as director of student services and director of the division of arts and humanities at the school he watched grow from one building to a full campus over his time there.
In addition, Waddell always kept an active hand in government and party politics, serving as a legislative liaison, research aide and administrative assistant to two state senators at the Texas legislature.
When Waddell ran for county Democratic chairman back in the 1980s, he used his preferred nickname, Bujo, on his campaign signs.
“Mathis Theron Waddell sounded more like somebody that would be walking poodles on Montrose than a guy from Galveston County,” Waddell said. “When state representative Lloyd Criss asked me why Bujo, I said ‘It’s short. It’s distinctive and that’s what you want when running for office, something people will remember.’
“There’s only one Bujo.”
Galveston College will honor Waddell at a retirement reception on May 16.
