Stormy weather delayed the start of the of the Battle on the Bay, but the rain didn’t keep paddling enthusiasts from racing dragon boats, standup-paddle boards, kayaks and canoes across Offatts Bayou.
Island Paddle, Houston Heat Dragon Boat Club and the Gulf Coast Dragon Boat Alliance teamed up to bring the paddling event to bring the event to the island.
— Jennifer Reynolds
