GALVESTON
Any day, the city expects word back from the federal government about whether Galveston received a $32.5 million grant that would fund the first of what could be several stormwater pump stations along the bay.
If the city gets the Hurricane Harvey disaster relief money, the pump station, coupled with an already planned drainage control project, could put a huge dent in area flooding caused by heavy rains, Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
The single pump, which would be positioned at 14th Street could be the first of seven positioned along the island’s north side to 51st Street as part of a long-term project that would cost an estimated $227 million, said Tesa Wrobleski, the city’s FEMA program manager.
The 14th Street pump station would help drain areas from 13th to 17th streets, she said.
The East End has been one of the island’s problem areas with flooding during heavy rains.
Last year, Galveston got more than 60 inches of rain, 10 inches more than the 30-year average of 50.76 inches, according to National Weather Service data. Several instances of heavy rain and flooding led to residents’ and business owners’ concern that flooding was becoming more frequent in lower lying areas of the island.
During heavy rains, the pump station would keep ocean water out of the city’s underground storm-sewer system to help rainwater drain faster, Cook said.
“When we get it bad is when we get the high tides,” Cook said. “All your pipes are inundated with salt water and there’s nowhere for it to drain.”
It’s a multiyear project and it’s unlikely people will see any construction on the ground within the first year, Wrobleski said
“Phase one is basically where you do all the preliminary design,” Wrobleski said.
If the project is completed, residents should notice a difference in the frequency of flooding, she said.
“It definitely will alleviate the four or five times a year the heavy rainfall impacts those areas,” Wrobleski said.
Planning for the potential grant money comes as the city prepares for another massive drainage project in the area next year.
By late spring or early summer next year, the city is scheduled to begin installing a new stormwater drainage outfall at 18th Street, Cook said.
The new outfall would extend from Avenue O to the bay and would drain areas from 17th to 19th streets, he said.
“In this area, it’ll help out tremendously,” Cook said.
It’s by far the largest drainage project in an $18.3 million package that voters approved in 2017, Cook said. These drainage projects were part of a larger $212.5 million infrastructure package, according to city records.
Starting at the 14th Street area makes sense, given the area’s issues with frequent flooding, District 3 Councilman David Collins said. He represents the area.
“This is our initial approach to storm water management as opposed to waiting for the army corps,” Collins said.
The pump station would take into account the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ proposed plan to build a ring levee around the island’s East End, one component of the massive $23 billion to $32 billion coastal barrier project, Cook said.
The station would be built to allow future expansion, he said.
The city would need to come up with 25 percent of the $32.5 million, about $8.7 million, which would come out of general obligation or water bonds, Cook said.
(5) comments
This cannot come fast enough. Other then raising the island, building pumping stations is the only long term solution to Galveston’s drainage issues. The last piece of the solution is some type of bay side surge protection to protect the east end of the island from surge flooding from a hurricane.
The island is sinking, sea levels are rising, what we don't spend today will cost more tomorrow.
Plan better than TC did. To save money two of the TC Pumps weren't designed to remove water from TC. Moses Lake is the drainage destination of rain fall in TC. Two pump stations pump TC drainage into Moses Lake. Work's OK if the flood gate is open. Not so much if the flood gate is closed. Pumping into Moses lake with the gate closed raises the lake water level enough to cause Moses Lake to back flow into TC's drainage system. Homes flood if it lasts too long.
OK so, at high tide, the storm drain piping system floods with water from the bay. If we install these pumping stations, they will take suction from the drain piping system and discharge into the...bay? I think that is called a recirculating system, no?
With any luck, the proposed Anico Plaza on 20th St between Mechanic and Market will drain in the direction of whatever improved flood control is put in place eventually. That way, employee pants will stay dry, and we will just have the same amount of flooding there now as we already have. Win-win!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.