Let’s just face it, the 2020 elections are already underway.
Already, 19 Democrats are running for president in the 2020 election, and earlier this month, former Galveston Mayor Roger “Bo” Quiroga announced he would seek the seat again next year.
Rumors abound about other people planning to run for this office, or that office, despite the fact of numerous smaller elections between now and then.
One of the earliest ways to determine who’s a candidate is to check who has notified the Galveston County Clerk’s office about naming a campaign treasurer. Lo and behold, there are more candidates to be found.
Jackie Peden, a Republican from League City, has named a treasurer and is seeking the position of Galveston County Tax Assessor/Collector. Republican Cheryl Johnson has held that post since 2005.
D.J. Alvarez and Justin West have both filed to run for constable of Galveston County Precinct 4. The precinct covers the north part of the county including League City and Friendswood.
They’d be running to replace Jerry Fisher, the incumbent constable who in February 2018 was charged with driving while intoxicated, after being pulled over in League City on a Sunday evening.
Fisher’s misdemeanor charge is still being adjudicated, according to Galveston County Court records.
Naming a campaign treasurer means these challengers can start collecting campaign contributions.
NIXING ANNEXING
State Rep. Mayes Middleton has thrown his support behind a bill that would prevent cities from annexing unincorporated areas of a county without the unincorporated area consenting to being annexed.
State Rep. Phil King‘s House Bill 347 would change state rules to require that municipalities wanting to annex and collect property taxes in an unincorporated area hold vote and get the approval of the people who live in those areas.
Such rules already exist in Texas’ largest counties.
Middleton signed on as a coauthor of the bill April 3. It passed out of the House of Representatives on April 9. A Senate committee hearing about the bill is set for Thursday.
The bill would prevent a city like Texas City from annexing parts of San Leon, as happened in 2005. The threat of annexation has at times prompted the unincorporated east county community to consider becoming city, but that’s never materialized.
NOTEBOOK
M.J. Hegar, a Round Rock Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Congress last year, announced Tuesday she would run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in 2020. ... Cornyn responded by referring to Hegar as “Hollywood Hegar” criticizing one of her celebrity supporters, comedian Patton Oswalt, over some lewd tweets. ... The Texas House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a measure to ask Texas voters whether they want to abolish daylight saving time. If the measure passes the Senate and Gov. Greg Abbott signs it, the proposition would go before voters in November. ... The House also unanimously passed a bill that would legalize hemp farming and some hemp-derived products, like CBD oil, in Texas. ... There are nine days until the May 4 Election Day. ... There are 32 remaining in the Texas Legislative session.
