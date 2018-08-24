Earlene Harbour got a wall around her bathroom in July.
That was progress.
For a month after the family had been pushed out of a FEMA-funded hotel, there had been no wall. Using the bathroom required some communication.
“All we did is just yell, ‘I’m going in the bathroom, everyone in the garage,’” Harbour said, sitting at the kitchen table of her house on Deats Road in Dickinson in early August.
Volunteers had stripped the house of flooring and gutted the walls. Last month, a group teenagers from Goochland, Va., put insulation, drywall and countertops in the bathroom and three bedrooms.
Until then, Harbour had been sleeping in a tent pitched in her bedroom. She shared it with an air-conditioning unit. Her grandchildren had been sleeping in a tent set up in the yard outside.
She doesn’t expect it to get much better any time soon.
A VARIETY OF SUFFERING
One year after Hurricane Harvey, there are wide disparities in how far victims of the storm have recovered.
Some homeowners, the relatively small percentage covered by insurance, are nearing completion of major renovations — although not without obstacles.
The more vulnerable, those who didn’t have the foresight to fear flooding, can still find themselves in dire circumstances, and unsure when things will ever get better.
Harbour’s home was at the epicenter of local flooding. Her family started to evacuate after water from the nearby bayou entered the house and started popping the electrical outlets. The family set up tents on the roof until boaters came to the rescue.
They salvaged very little from the home, Harbour said. On the upside, the family’s free-range chickens and guinea pigs managed to survive, she said.
The current state of the home is dismal. Harbour, who did not have flood insurance, said FEMA had rejected a claim for housing repair assistance because the estimated damage to her house didn’t reach a $17,000 threshold.
Her house was assessed to have $15,000 in damage, she said.
STRESSED AND FRUSTRATED
“I stay stressed, and it gets frustrating,” she said. “But I feel good, because there are still people out there in worse shape than I am.”
Harbour thinks her house will have to be torn down, she said. Case managers stop by to ensure she’s getting along. But firm answers about when her home might be in line for repair are hard to come by, she said.
“It’s like they’re scattered-brained,” Harbour said. “I don’t think there’s any organization to it at all.”
Harbour might eventually get help rebuilding, but when that might be is unclear. She will likely need federal assistance through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Texas General Land Office to tear down and rebuild the house, assuming she qualifies for the assistance.
A year after the storm, Galveston County residents are still waiting for any sort of details about long-term recovery programs that will result in rebuilding, renovations or buyouts.
In late June, the federal housing department approved a $5 billion plan for Harvey-related housing aid in Texas.
Of that amount, $2.3 billion will go to Harris County and Houston, while the remainder will be divided between all the other counties where Harvey wrought damage.
HARDEST HIT
Galveston County, by most accounts, was among the most heavily damaged areas outside of Houston.
Of the 40 counties that will split the $2.7 billion pot, Galveston County’s 20,619 approved FEMA applications account for 10 percent of the properties that were damaged.
State officials said in early August that information about who can apply for housing funds and how the program would work will be released by early September.
That’s on schedule, officials say, while at the same time cautioning that the work that comes might not be everything people hope for.
“This has been far quicker than in previous events,” said Brittany Eck, a spokeswoman for the Texas General Land Office. “There are limited funds and in no hurricane event will there ever be sufficient funds to restore everything to pre-storm conditions.”
But, lacking any news, housing advocates believe that federally funded housing contractors won’t start their work until early 2019.
SOBERING PROSPECT
The extent of the work those crews will face is sobering.
“There’s still a lot of people that need help,” said Gary Scoggin, chairman of the Galveston County Recovers Long Term Recovery Group, a network of social work groups and government agencies that is coordinating local recovery plans.
The recovery group has identified 46,210 people in need of rebuilding help. Of those, 10,960 have specific vulnerabilities — they’re elderly or have children or deal with a disability. In early August, the recovery group had 242 cases open and contacted by case managers, and more than 1,700 cases waiting to be assigned a case manager, Scoggin said.
“It’s been pretty slow,” he said. “That’s been like pretty much everything in Harvey, slower than expected.”
Even outside the strictures of federally subsidized housing rebuilding programs, Harvey survivors are cognizant of the time that has passed and the change that has been wrought on their communities.
MORE CHANGE TO COME
Jim and Deborah Flex, a married couple on Pinecrest Drive in Dickinson, were well positioned to recover from the hurricane. Flex was a disaster preparedness consultant in Washington, D.C., for more than a decade before he returned to Texas to start his own contracting company. The single-story house they’ve lived in for more than 20 years was insured against flood damage.
Yet a year later, contractors were just finishing work on the master bedroom of their home.
Personal items were still piled in the middle of their dining room, waiting for a place to be stored. Another 50 containers were being stored at their daughter’s house, filled with the things they managed to salvage from the home in the days after Harvey. It was the “ultimate decluttering project,” Jim Flex said.
Flex estimated renovations wouldn’t be complete until January.
“We’re used to doing things very quickly, as a contractor,” Jim Flex said. “This is killing me that it’s taken me almost a year to get to this point.”
Even after that, he didn’t think the house would feel like a home.
Many neighboring houses are empty, he said.
The house next door had been partially repaired and rented to a small family. They haven’t yet introduced themselves, Flex said. He was uncertain whether the neighbors had electricity or running water, he said.
Another neighbor across the street disappeared after the storm, and showed up for the first time at the end of July with a crew of volunteers. As the group cleaned out the house, they removed a refrigerator.
The stench from the job reminded Flex how much change is still left to come.
“We don’t know what their intentions are, or what they intend to do,” he said.
