LEAGUE CITY
Voters in League City on Saturday overwhelmingly approved of pair of bond packages, valued at $145 million, to pay for major flood control and road projects.
It was first time in 27 years residents of Galveston County’s largest and fast-growing city had been asked to approve general-obligation municipal bonds.
Voters also approved a quarter-cent increase to the city’s sales tax rate, revenue from which would be used to help pay for the debt and avoid an increase in the property tax rate, officials have said.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said he was “tickled pink” by the election’s results.
“I think we’re happy,” Hallisey said. “Our staff is ready to go.”
Voters were asked to approve three measures.
The first was a $73 million bond for flood protection projects and drainage improvements. The money would fund 21 projects, the largest of which is a $15.6 million project to purchase land and construct a detention pond south of FM 517 to help divert water from Magnolia Bayou into Dickinson Bayou.
That measure passed with 67 percent of the vote — 2,445 votes for, 1,166 votes against, according to complete, but unofficial returns.
The second bond proposition was $72 million for street and road improvements, including a $33.1 million project to connect Landing Boulevard to Interstate 45.
The road bonds passed with 64 percent of the vote — 2,319 votes for, 1,285 against, according to complete, but unofficial returns.
The third item was a quarter-cent sales tax increase, which bumps the city’s local sales tax to 2 percent. The money from the increased sales tax can be used only for road or drainage projects.
The sales tax increase passed with 61.7 percent of the vote — 2,224 for, 1,378 against, according to the complete, but unofficial returns.
With the local increase, the city’s total sales tax rate, included the state’s share, will be 8.25 percent.
On Saturday evening, Hallisey said he wasn’t sure whether League City residents would buy into the idea of increasing taxes, but was heartened that they did.
“I was wondering if the 75 percent that didn’t flood would respond to helping other people,” Hallisey said. “I always get a little nervous.”
The bond election came as city leaders said they needed more money to pay for flood mitigation projects that have drawn increased attention since Hurricane Harvey flooded parts of the city in 2017.
Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on parts of Galveston County and flooded about 8,000 homes in League City alone.
The sales tax increase was included with the bond referendum as a way of warding off property tax increases, officials said.
The city’s plan is to complete all of its proposed projects in three to five years, Hallisey said.
Asked whether that timetable was ambitious, Hallisey acknowledged it may be.
“But that storm was pretty ambitious too,’ he said.
