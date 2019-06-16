GALVESTON
A large region of oxygen depleted water forming in the Gulf Mexico most summers could reach as far as Galveston this year, and could mean fish kills larger than usual.
In a report released last week, the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration predicted this year’s Gulf dead zone will be almost 7,830 square miles, a little smaller than Massachusetts, according to an administration report.
The dead zone is an annually occurring phenomenon that usually forms in waters immediately surrounding the mouth of the Mississippi River. An excess of nutrients from farming and other human activities washes into the river and stimulate algal blooms in the Gulf of Mexico that deplete oxygen, according to an administration report.
Most years, the zone of oxygen-depleted water is not big enough to kill fish and other marine life in this part of the Gulf, but that might not be the case this year.
“A larger dead zone might extend farther west, due to the elevated nutrients and discharge, which tends to go west,” administration spokesman Jerry Slaff said.
Increased sargassam in the water also could deplete oxygen, said Tim Dellapenna, Texas A&M University at Galveston associate professor of marine science.
Heavy sargassam brings about more activity of microscopic animals, which draw oxygen from the water, Dellapenna said.
“Every year we have a dead zone,” Dellapenna said. “This year, it’s just extra big.”
Animals that live closer to the bottom of the Gulf will be most affected, he said.
The administration’s report is only a prediction, but one the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will monitor, spokeswoman Julie Hagen said.
“As always our kills and spills team is ready to investigate any fish kills that might be associated with a dead zone, hypoxia or any other event that causes low levels of oxygen in the water column,” Hagen said.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which maintains island beaches, doesn’t expect to see any direct effects, but will be closely monitoring the situation, spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
For now, fishing is good in Galveston, said Greg Verm Jr., fishing guide with Fishing Galveston TX.
“If the weather stays calm, fishing should be very good,” Verm said.
Verm isn’t very concerned about the potential dead zone, he said. He’s seen the fishing industry go through all kinds of circumstances, he said.
“If it’s going to get worse, it’s going to bounce back,” Verm said.
If the national administration’s prediction is accurate, this year’s dead zone would be larger than the five-year average of 5,770 square miles and be the second largest zone on record, behind an 8,776-square-mile zone that formed in 2017, according to an administration report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.