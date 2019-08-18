GALVESTON
In the two years after the revival of Galveston’s city marshal office in 2017, the city has processed 136 percent more code enforcement cases than the two years prior.
In 2015 and 2016, the city processed 4,922 code enforcement cases, but in 2017 and 2018, the city completed 11,672 cases, according to city data.
The effort to bring more emphasis to the city department has led to increased involvement of residents in the enforcement process, city officials said.
Galveston re-established the city marshal position in 2017 after several years without a position overseeing city code enforcement efforts.
Michael Gray held the position until this year when Cecil Stroud was named to the position.
The revival of the office brought an increased emphasis on compliance to the city, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
The more people comply with city codes, the more efficiently the city operates, Buckley said. The renewed department has brought more awareness of city codes to residents, he said.
“Code enforcement activities are focused in a manner to achieve greater voluntary compliance,” Buckley said. “The increased activities in code enforcement are not undertaken to enhance or increase revenue.”
Most of the cases enforcement officers handled, both now and before the department’s creation, were labeled clean-up cases, which is catch-all for various violations such as high weeds and grass, broken fences and sanitation and nuisance issues, Buckley said.
Between 2015 and 2016, the city processed 4,089 clean-up cases, according to city data. That number grew by 61 percent in 2017 and 2018, when the city processed 6,585 cases, according to the data.
The city received another 1,848 complaints in 2017 and 2018 on clean-up issues, according to the data.
The city has received far more reports from residents about compliance issues because of the visibility of the city marshal position, Buckley said.
People also are better informed about what compliance is, he said.
“Efforts are directed toward achieving greater voluntary compliance,” Buckley said. “Increased enforcement is an effective tool to resolve issues of non-compliance.”
Galveston’s is one of a few departments across the county that consolidates all code enforcement activity under one department.
La Marque has all its code enforcement operations under one department, city spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said.
“As in most cities, we operate as a team and sometimes projects require crossover partnership in other departments,” Merritt said.
But in Texas City, the code enforcement actions are handled by various departments, including the police, fire marshal and community development departments, administrator Tammy Odom said.
The idea behind the singular department is to increase voluntary compliance, which creates more efficiency for city operations, Buckley said.
