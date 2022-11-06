GALVESTON
Jeremiah Glenn, 20, of Texas City, is set to stand trial Tuesday for a 2019 robbery and murder he's charged with committing when he was 16 years old.
Although still a juvenile on Oct. 6, 2019, when the crimes occurred, he was a month from his 17th birthday and a court determined he was competent to stand trial for capital murder, which carries a possible death penalty.
Glenn is accused of a crime spree that began Oct. 2, 2019 with the theft of a vehicle in Dickinson, according to evidence and testimony collected by the court. The vehicle was recovered, but a .357-caliber revolver and ammunition were missing, police said.
Jason Ramirez alleged that on Oct. 6, a thin, Black man approached him at a Food Rite grocery store in Texas City and threatened him by pointing a revolver at his head, before demanding his car keys and stealing his Honda Odyssey, police said.
Glenn is charged with shooting and killing Curtis Lee less than an hour later at Costa Mariposa Apartments, three miles from the Food Rite, police said. Glenn then stole Lee’s Nissan Maxima, authorities allege.
Ramirez’s Honda Odyssey was found 300 feet from Lee’s body and a fingerprint on a water bottle matched Glenn's, police said.
Lee’s vehicle was found abandoned Oct. 7 and investigators also found keys to Ramirez’s vehicle, police said.
Investigators found Glenn at a nearby apartment complex, from which he bolted while brandishing a firearm, police said. Glenn was found hiding under a house with the stolen weapon nearby, police said.
While being processed at the Galveston County Juvenile Justice Center, Glenn told intake officer Lee Provost he had killed somebody with a .357 revolver, police said.
On March 11, 2020, Glenn was transferred from juvenile custody to Criminal District Court to face capital murder charges as an adult.
The court considered Glenn’s offenses, his sophistication and maturity, his previous record and history, the prospect of whether the public would be safe if he were released and the likelihood of him being rehabilitated.
Dr. Jenine Boyd, a psychologist, examined Glenn and determined that despite having a mild intellectual disability he was fit to stand trial.
Dr. Michael Fuller also examined Glenn and determined his was fit for trial, pointing to the fact that he held a summer job and had a daughter.
“He is logical, coherent and goal directed,” Fuller said. Fuller determined Glenn was adequately intelligent and fit to stand trial as an adult.
The court also considered that Glenn had been detained 12 times in Galveston County and charged with criminal offenses in Harris and Fort Bend counties. Glenn also admitted to using illicit substances and tested positive eight times, according to prosecutors.
The court determined it was highly unlikely that Glenn could be rehabilitated, that the public would not be safe with his release and that he is at high risk to reoffend.
Glenn will stand trial in the 405th District Court with Judge Jared Robinson presiding.
Assistant District Attorneys Clayten Hearrell and Virgina Frank will represent the state, with Glenn being defended by Joel Bennett.
Jury selection will begin Monday, with opening arguments slated for Tuesday. The trial is expected to last up to seven days.
While Capital Murder can carry the death penalty, in this case it can not. He was under 18 at the time of the crime so he can only get life.
