GALVESTON

Jeremiah Glenn, 20, of Texas City, is set to stand trial Tuesday for a 2019 robbery and murder he's charged with committing when he was 16 years old. 

Robert Powers

While Capital Murder can carry the death penalty, in this case it can not. He was under 18 at the time of the crime so he can only get life.

