DICKINSON
A small boat pushing a barge filled with tree branches and junk cruised east Wednesday on Dickinson Bayou, the men on board preparing to help unload the debris into a truck parked near the state Highway 3 boat ramp.
Men in yellow vests shouted over the din created by a large mechanical arm attached to the boat, grabbing piles of dead trees and dumping them into the truck, which would soon be headed to a landfill.
“It’s mostly trees and organic material,” said Clayton Young, project manager for Alabama-based CrowderGulf Disaster Recovery & Debris Management. “But it’s enough to clog up the water flow.”
The operation is part of a month-long bayou and ditch unclogging campaign the city has been promising since last year, one long requested by residents tired of flooding and lack of maintenance.
Since Hurricane Harvey, which dropped feet of rain on Dickinson in August 2017 and flooded hundreds of houses and businesses, smaller floods have damaged property, sparked volunteer efforts and upended residents’ livelihoods. The bayou and ditch work happening this month, although described as routine maintenance by the city, will help to address that problem, officials said.
Crews probably would pull more than 10,000 yards of debris out of the bayou and some drainage ditches in the days ahead, Young said.
“That’s a lot for Dickinson,” he said, as the giant mechanical arm grabbed a pile of debris out of the barge and loaded it into a truck behind him. “This is the kind of stuff that causes problems.
Two contracts — a $1.8 million agreement with CrowderGulf for the bayou and a $360,933 agreement with J. Simmons Group for the ditches — are leading to the completion of work that’s long overdue, Dickinson City Manager Chris Heard said.
“This is maintenance activity that’s long overdue,” he said. “It’s what we should be doing the whole time.”
Both contracts are expected to make a dent in the city’s flooding problems, which have plagued property owners over the past year, Heard said. But the work isn’t the end of the city’s efforts. Officials aim to unclog about 6 miles of ditches during the project underway, and will continue with another 9 miles or so in the coming months, Heard said.
The bayou work will hopefully be extended to nearby tributaries, he said.
“This is what you do,” Heard said. “It’s maintenance activity the drainage system needs.”
Whether or not the work satisfies city residents remains to be seen. But the activity on the bayou and the ditches, which has sparked chatter and photos on social media, is a good start, Zach Weeks said.
“I think this is good progress,” said Weeks, who was so frustrated with the city’s maintenance that he began filling potholes on his own last year.
“People have been asking for this to be done for a long time.”
(1) comment
Hopefully they will make their way to Bensons Bayou and remove the forest growing in it .
Andrew Aycoth
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.