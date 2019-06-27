Hundreds of Galveston County senior citizens were treated to a patriotic festival and hearty meal at the annual SeniorShare July 4th Festival at the Nessler Civic Center in Texas City on Thursday.
The event featured patriotic songs, contests and prizes as well as special recognition for senior armed forces veterans.
