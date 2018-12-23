GALVESTON
A more robust winter tourist season has sparked a Galveston Island Beach Patrol effort to increase full-time staffing to more than the 14 it has now, a goal that comes after 10 years of steadily increasing total employee headcount, according to Galveston Park Board of Trustees data.
At full summer capacity, beach patrol has 127 staff, the highest it’s been since 2008 when the beach patrol employed 92 people during the peak of summer, according to park board records.
But beach patrol could use a higher percentage of those individuals at a full-time level, Chief Peter Davis said.
Ultimately, he’d like 35 full-time staff members, Davis said.
“We need to address the shoulder season,” Davis said. “Right now, we’re kind of tapped out with what we can do with what we’ve got.”
Employee levels haven’t adversely affected primary lifeguard functions, but a more robust year-round staff would allow the patrol to devote more time to its secondary duties, including park maintenance, assisting with park projects and enforcing codes along the seawall, Davis said.
Last year, the beach patrol conducted more than 20,000 preventative actions, which involves moving people away from adverse water conditions, according to an end-of-year report.
“A bigger group and a comparable group would be Daytona Beach in Florida,” Davis said. “They employ 45 or 50 year-round peace officer life guard supervisors.”
A larger year-round staff is also crucial to building a leadership pipeline and to training new recruits in-house, rather than outsourcing, Davis said.
While the staff is at a high point, fewer beach patrol staff have a peace officer certification than any year since 2010, according to park board data.
Only three employees, one part-time, are certified peace officers. In 2012, the department had eight officers, with seven in 2013, 2014 and 2015, according to data.
The reduction in officers is just because of people leaving for other opportunities, park board spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
“Most left to progress their career in public service or safety, while a few chose to focus on their family,” Fortin said.
Davis hopes to build the number of those with the certification back up, but it will take a few years to train the patrol’s current crop of new recruits, Davis said.
“When we had seven, it was pretty nice,” Davis said.
A larger beach patrol force would also provide critical assistance to Galveston Police Department, Davis said.
A larger beach patrol department would absolutely be a help to Galveston police, Chief Vernon Hale said.
“They take care of minor violations and calls on the beaches,” Hale said. “Beach patrol is in constant contact with the tourists and residents enjoying our beaches, and having a law enforcement presence is always helpful.”
Beach patrol monitors overcrowding, handles minor violations and assists with marine activities and recoveries, Hale said.
Beach patrol’s special training for coastal and marine work also relieve Galveston police to focus efforts off beaches, Hale said.
Increasing full-time staffing at this point is a matter of finding the funding, a goal he’ll work to increase over the next few years, Davis said.
