The College of the Mainland is hoping three times is the charm for a multi-million dollar construction bond, which will go before voters in November.
The November referendum will mark the third time since 2007 that offices have asked voters for capital improvement money; both previous attempts failed.
The $162.5 million bond is needed because aging infrastructure leaves the campus, 1200 N. Amburn Road, with no room to grow, college officials said.
If the bond passes, the money would mostly be spent on three new buildings, including an Allied Health Building, an Industrial Careers Building and a Student Success Center.
Warren Nichols, College of the Mainland president, said the new buildings will allow the college to expand programming and serve more students.
“The basic, number-one reason is that we’ve run out of room,” Nichols said. “Good-paying jobs are out there, but we’re not producing enough graduates.”
Nichols estimated the new buildings could help almost double the college’s enrollment to about 8,000 students. About 4,700 students took classes at the college this semester.
If the bond passes, the cost to taxpayers will be about $141.55 a year, Nichols said.
The largest portion of the referendum — about $138 million — is proposed for the three new buildings.
The 160,000-square-foot STEM and Allied Health building will include new programs such as surgical technology, physical therapy assistance and communications, said Ruth Rendon, spokeswoman for the college.
The proposed 90,000-square-foot industrial careers building would house the occupational safety technician and heating, ventilation and air conditioning programs, among others, Rendon said.
The planned 60,000-square-foot student success building would replace the existing administration building, Rendon said.
The rest of the bond would go toward renovations and expansions at the fine arts building, physical plant and technology upgrades, officials said. The police station, technical vocation and administration centers would be demolished under the bond proposal, officials said.
Texas City leaders have long argued the campus needs capital improvements, but officials have had several recent failures at passing bond referendums. Voters rejected bond proposals in 2007 and 2011, which some have attributed to community resentment against previous college boards.
This time around, the college made sure to include the community in its planning, Nichols said. College of the Mainland officials, while developing a new academic masterplan that would help guide the purpose of the new buildings, asked community leaders in healthcare, engineering and technology what they needed from the school.
“After that, we went back to the architects and said ‘OK, the community is telling us that we need engineering, nursing, process technology, and online learning,” he said. “We looked at all that information to help plan.”
(1) comment
"The basic, number one reason, is that we've run out of room.......we're not producing enough graduates."
I think that's a sincere and factual statement, so, question:
Why accompany this latest COM pre-bond vote story with pictures of only a new convention center and additional capacity for the gym?
What does that have to do directly with the need for expansion of facilities to produce more graduates, unless kinesiology and hospitality management are in demand.
Yes, yes, the overall experience attracts more students, but maybe some pix of crowded classrooms? Outdated teaching materials and equipment? Deteriorated infrastructure? Administrators packed together like sardines?
The meat and potatoes of asking for 160 million bucks, rather than the side dishes and dessert .....
Maybe.....
Might be a better incentive for yes votes.....
This is not like selling a new car, where the average buyer is most impressed by the color and stereo system.....
IMO...as always......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.